An 18-year-old girl sustained injuries after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs on the evening of Friday (March 7) in Alwar, Rajasthan.

Navya had been out on a walk when the horrific incident occurred in the city's JK Nagar area.

In a video that has since gone viral, Navya can be seen talking on the phone when nearly 10 stray dogs come running towards her, bite her, and pound her to the ground.

The girl can be seen screaming and trying to fend off the dogs for a few moments before some neighbours come to her rescue and chase the dogs away.

नव्या ने सोचा भी नहीं होगा कि ऐसा कुछ हो सकता है।



देखिए कैसे अलवर में 18 वर्षीय नव्या पर 10 कुत्तों के झुंड ने हमला किया, जब वह मोबाइल पर बात करते हुए चल रही थी।



कुत्तों ने उसे 8 जगहों पर काटा और 15-20 सेकंड तक नहीं छोड़ा।

घटना सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई। #Alwar #DogAttack…

"They surrounded me from all sides. I tried to push them away, but they started pulling me down from the front and back...I am still in shock," Navya said, according to NDTV.

Hetram Yadav -- a local councillor -- said multiple complaints about the stray dogs have already been made to the municipal corporation. "But no action has been taken," Yadav told the publication.

"If the problem is not resolved soon, more serious incidents may occur in the future. The authorities must act immediately," he added.

Dog attacks are common in several states across India. Not long ago, a 65-year-old woman was severely injured after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Punjab's Jalandhar.