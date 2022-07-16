Search icon
18 lakh houses bring built under PM Awas Yojana, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said that the houses are being built under many schemes. The allotment of 18 lakh houses was stalled earlier.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 11:32 PM IST

File Photo

About 18 lakh houses are being built under the PM Awas Yojana in Karnataka, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday adding that priority would be given to building houses for those living in low-lying areas.

Speaking to media persons at Hubballi airport, Bommai said, "Houses are being built under various schemes. The allotment of 18 lakh houses was stalled due to technical mistakes during the previous government. Now it is being rectified and uploaded."

Meanwhile, several Karnataka ministers visited the flood-affected areas in the state to review the relief and rescue operation.

"Reports have been received from Bidar, Belagavi and Raichur districts. Necessary orders have been issued. Officials have been instructed to shift the people living along the riverbanks to safer places in case of water released from the reservoirs," said the Chief Minister.

 He informed that an immediate compensation of Rs 10,000 is being paid in case of house collapses. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 50,000 is being paid depending on the extent of damage to the houses. Restoration of infrastructures like roads, bridges and power lines is being undertaken with a grant of Rs 500 crore, Bommai said.

Responding to reports of payment of just Rs 5,000 as compensation in some places in Northern Karnataka, Bommai said, "It would be rectified. Orders have already been issued in this regard.

"The incessant rains over the last few days have damaged roads, bridges, electric poles, schools and primary health centres in Karnataka.

Bommai has instructed the officials to focus on the restoration of infrastructure and civic amenities.

