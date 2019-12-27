18 houses suffer damage as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Kashmir

At least 18 houses have suffered damages after the Pakistan army violated ceasefire in north Kashmir’s Tanghdar sector during the intervening night, officials say.

A police officer told Zee Media sources that the Pakistan army, using heavy weaponry, had targeted Indian positions and villages resulting in damage to houses in the Taad Teetwal village.

“Around 18 houses have suffered heavy to partial damage due to the shelling last night,” the officer said adding that there was no loss of life or injuries and firing had stopped.

Earlier on the 25th of this month, one army officer and a girl were killed in Pakistan shelling in Baramulla’s Uri sector.

The Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan has been on the boil with a spike in the number of ceasefire violations ever since India reviled J&K special status and bifurcated the state into two union territories.