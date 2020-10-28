18 declared terrorists under UAPA including Syed Salahuddin, Riyaz Bhatkal, Chhota Shakeel, Tiger Memon, Anees Sheikh

Eighteen persons were declared terrorists by the Union Home Ministry to disturb India's peace and security. While classifying them as a terrorist, the Central Government emphasized the commitment to strengthen national security. It declared them terrorists under the Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism Policy under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 (as amended in 2019) in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act Has decided to include.

The 18 persons who have been included in this list by the Union Home Ministry include Lashkar-e-Taiba, Indian Mujahideen, Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and members of D Company.

The names of the eighteen persons declared as terrorists by the government today are as follows:

Also read J&K: Two terrorists gunned down in Budgam encounter

Lashkar-e-Taiba

1- Saqir Mir alias Sajid Majeed alias Ibrahim Shah alias Wasi alias Khali alias Mohammad Wasim2-Yusuf Muzamil alias Ahmed Bhai alias Yusuf Muzamil Batt alias Hurera Bhai3- Abdul Rahman Makki alias Abdur Rahman Makki4- Shahid Mehmood Rahmetullah5-Farhatullah Ghori alias Abu Sufiyan alias Sardar Saheb alias Faru

Jaish-e-Mohammed

6-Athar Ibrahim alias Ahmed Ali alias Mohammad Ali Sheikh7- Abdul Rauf Asghar8-Yusuf Azhar alias Azhar Yusuf9-Shahid Latif aka Chota Shahid Bhai (C) - From Hizbul Mujahideen10- Syed Mohammad Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin11-Ghulam Nabi Khan aka Amir Khan12- Jaffer Hussain Bhatt

Indian Mujahideen

13-Riyaz Ismail Shahbandi alias Riyaz Bhatkal alias Mohammad Riaz 14- Mohammad Iqbal

D Company

15- Sheikh Shakeel alias Chhota Shakeel16- Mohammad Anees Sheikh17- Ibrahim Memon aka Tiger Memon18- Javed Smooth

All the above persons have been involved in various incidents of cross-border terrorism and have been continuously trying to destabilize the country by their horrific acts. Since the amendment in the relevant law, the central government has named four persons as terrorists in September 2019 and nine in July 2020.

The Central Government amended the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 in August 2019 to include declaring a person as a terrorist. Before this amendment, only organizations could be declared terrorist organizations.