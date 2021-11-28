Headlines

18 dead, 5 injured in road accident in West Bengal’s Nadia

A harrowing road accident in the Nadia district of West Bengal caused major destruction, leaving 18 people dead and 5 injured.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2021, 10:23 AM IST

A horrifying road accident in the Nadia district of West Bengal on Saturday night, November 27, resulted in the death of as many as eighteen people, leaving five people injured.

The unfortunate incident occurred in West Bengal last night when over 20 people were heading towards Navadwip crematorium in a matador carrying multiple bodies from Bagda of North 24 Parganas.

The moving matador collided with a truck parked on the side of the road in the Phulbari, near the Hanskhali police station area. The brutal clash between the two vehicles left as many as 18 people dead and several injured.

The accident happened most likely due to the high speed of the matador and thick fog causing low visibility at night, as per the police. The police investigation regarding the accident is still underway, and the injured persons have been admitted to the hospital.

