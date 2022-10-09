18 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Likes In 2022 (Instant & Real Likes)

Instagram comments, shares, direct messages, likes, profile views, and reactions are all important step-stones in Instagram success. However, out of these bunch, likes are especially effective for expanding any Instagram account.

The good news is, likes are now easy to get as there are many Instagram growth service providers offering real likes for purchase. In this article, we explore 18 top trustworthy sites to purchase Instagram likes from in 2022. All of the sites on our list are safe and effective for Instagram.

1. MegaFamous

When it comes to providing quality Instagram promotion services in terms of likes and followers, MegaFamous sits head and shoulders above everyone else. They only offer top-quality likes from real, engaging accounts.

But that's not all, previous customers can't stop gushing about their quick delivery of said likes. If you buy likes now, you will start receiving them within the next hour.

Megafamous also has a mechanism that lets you select various posts to share your likes across. This means that if you buy 5000 likes, you can split them across as many posts as you want. This way, your profile will look realistic as Instagram will get suspicious if only one post has all the likes.

We especially love that MegaFamous has a superb customer support team that responds quickly to inquiries and customer needs.

Also, if you're fast enough, you too can get 50 free real likes, which they're currently offering to new customers. And you don't even need to fill in any form, or input your payment details to get them. Simply head over to the megafamous.com site and check it out.

Megafamous ticks every box when it comes to purchasing Instagram likes online. So for your promotion needs, look no further.

Prices

Buy 50 Instagram Likes – $1.47

Buy 100 Instagram Likes – $2.67

Buy 250 Instagram Likes – $4.99

Buy 500 Instagram Likes – $6.99

Buy 1,000 Instagram Likes – $12.99

Buy 2,500 Instagram Likes – $24.99

Buy 5,000 Instagram Likes – $44.99

Buy 10,000 Instagram Likes – $88.99

Cons

No obvious cons.

Clients Reviews

Really good. Thanks MEGAFamous! If you want real marketing that works and effective implementation - MegaFamous's got you covered.

Wilden

It's just amazing. It's exactly what I've been looking for.

Cris

MegaFamous is worth much more than I paid. I'm good to go. I like MegaFamous more and more each day because it makes my life a lot easier.

Donica

2. Mr. Insta

Mr. Insta is another great place to purchase likes and social media interactions. If your likes dwindle, they offer a refill guarantee. Plus, you can buy as much as 50k likes on their site.

Prices

Buy 100 Instagram Likes – $6.00

Buy 200 Instagram Likes – $9.00

Buy 500 Instagram Likes – $14.00

Buy 1,000 Instagram Likes – $39.00

Buy 5,000 Instagram Likes – $59.00

Buy 10,000 Instagram Likes – $89.00

Buy 20,000 Instagram Likes – $129.00

Buy 50,000 Instagram Likes – $179.00

Cons

You have to register for free likes.

3.TurboMedia

TurboMedia provides a simple and successful technique for rapidly gaining high-quality likes and followers. Their packages begin at $6 for 100 likes. But while they also offer free likes, the likes are only valid for 48 hours.

Prices

Buy 100 Instagram Likes – $6.00

Buy 200 Instagram Likes – $9.00

Buy 500 Instagram Likes – $14.00

Buy 1,000 Instagram Likes – $25.00

Buy 2,000 Instagram Likes – $39.00

Buy 5,000 Instagram Likes – $59.00

Buy 10,000 Instagram Likes – $89.00

Buy 20,000 Instagram Likes – $129.00

Buy 50,000 Instagram Likes – $179.00

Cons

Complicated process to get free likes.

4. Stormlikes

Stormlikes will fulfil your purchase really quickly, so if you need Instagram likes immediately, they can assist. You also have the option to select gradual growth if you want them to appear more naturally.

Price

Buy 50 Instagram Likes – $1.39

Buy 100 Instagram Likes – $2.99

Buy 500 Instagram Likes – $6.99

Buy 750 Instagram Likes – $9.99

Buy 1,000 Instagram Likes – $11.99

Buy 2,500 Instagram Likes – $23.99

Buy 5,000 Instagram Likes – $35.99

Buy 10,000 Instagram Likes – $54.99

Buy 20,000 Instagram Likes – $99.99

Buy 30,000 Instagram Likes – $129.99

Buy 50,000 Instagram Likes – $249.99

Cons

Difficult decision-making because of too many packages

5. Likes.io

When you buy Instagram likes from Likes.io, you'll be getting organic likes. This is because their likes are allocated based on your target audience. So you'll get likes from people in your location and with the same interest as you.

Prices

Buy 100 Instagram Likes – $2.97

Buy 250 Instagram Likes – $4.99

Buy 500 Instagram Likes – $6.99

Buy 1,000 Instagram Likes – $12.99

Buy 2,500 Instagram Likes – $24.99

Buy 5,000 Instagram Likes – $44.99

Buy 10,000 Instagram Likes – $88.99

Cons

There are no trial likes

6. Media Mister

Media Mister offers several modern payment alternatives. They accept cryptocurrencies in addition to regular credit cards. Their offers also comply with Instagram's terms of service.

Cons

No free likes for trial

Their website doesn ’ t show prices

7. Poprey

Poprey offers fantastic Instagram likes and delivers them naturally to customers. Their rates are also good.

Prices

Buy 25 Instagram Likes – $0.00

Buy 200 Instagram Likes – $2.60

Buy 500 Instagram Likes – $5.20

Buy 1000 Instagram Likes – $9.50

Buy 2000 Instagram Likes – $14.90

Buy 5000 Instagram Likes – $29.90

Buy 10000 Instagram Likes – $51.90

Buy 20000 Instagram Limes – $86.90

Cons

Some profiles didn ’ t look natural

8. SocialViral

SocialViral have been around for a while, so they’re a reputable service that you can trust. They truly care about providing top service to their customers, and they offer an automatic likes option if you’d prefer that.

Price

Buy 100 Instagram Likes – $2.98

Buy 250 Instagram Likes – $4.99

Buy 500 Instagram Likes – $7.00

Buy 1,000 Instagram Likes – $13.00

Buy 2,500 Instagram Likes – $24.99

Buy 5,000 Instagram Likes – $44.99

Cons

They don ’ t have too many packages

9. Instashop

InstaShop has a customer service team that is available 24 hours a day. They also run a 2% cashback incentive. The delivery is automatic after you pick a package and pay.

Prices

Buy 200 Instagram Likes – $3.79

Buy 500 Instagram Likes – $5.29

Buy 1,000 Instagram Likes – $7.69

Buy 2,000 Instagram Likes – $13.89

Buy 10,000 Instagram Likes – $55.29

Buy 30,000 Instagram Likes – $149.99

Buy 50,000 Instagram Likes – $199.99

Buy 60,000 Instagram Likes – $269.99

Buy 80,000 Instagram Likes – $379.99

Cons

• Some profiles look unoriginal

10. InstaFollowers

Apart from Instagram, this provider caters to other social media platforms like Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Pinterest, TikTok and more. Instafollowers provide you with top-quality Instagram likes and they have various packages to meet your needs.

Prices

Buy 10 Instagram Likes – $0.40

Buy 20 Instagram Likes – $0.50

Buy 50 Instagram Likes – $0.90

Buy 100 Instagram Likes – $1.00

Buy 250 Instagram Likes – $2.40

Buy 500 Instagram Likes – $4.70

Buy 1,000 Instagram Likes – $6.90

Buy 2,500 Instagram Likes – $13.00

Buy 5,000 Instagram Followers – $22.00

Buy 10,000 Instagram Followers – $33.00

Buy 20,000 Instagram Followers – $80.00

Buy 50,000 Instagram Followers – $155.00

Cons

No free trial and even the smallest package has a price tag

11. InstaMama

Instamama offers progressive like deliveries that make your account growth more organic and organised. InstaMama also has a great retention rate, so there's no need to worry about losing your engagements after a while.

Prices

Buy 100 Instagram Likes – $2.50

Buy 500 Instagram Likes – $6.50

Buy 1000 Instagram Likes – $11.50

Buy 2500 Instagram Likes – $23.50

Buy 5000 Instagram Likes – $35.50

Buy 10000 Instagram Likes – $53.30

Buy 20000 Instagram Likes – $98.50

Buy 30000 Instagram Limes – $127.50

Buy 50000 Instagram Limes – $245.50

Cons

Some profiles didn’t look natural

12. SocialEmpire

SocialEmpire is another growth option that allows you to purchase Instagram likes, views, and followers. Like a few on our list, it has also been around for a while, so they are reliable.

Prices

Buy 50 Instagram Likes – $2.49

Buy 100 Instagram Likes – $4.49

Buy 500 Instagram Likes – $6.49

Buy 1000 Instagram Likes – $12. 49

Buy 2500 Instagram Likes – $18.49

Buy 3500 Instagram Likes – $24.49

Buy 5000 Instagram Likes – $28.49

Buy 7500 Instagram Likes – $34.49

Buy 10000 Instagram Likes – $38.49

Cons

No free likes for customers

13. Buzzoid

Buzzoid is a great choice if you want to buy Instagram likes in a way that will maintain your existing reputation on Instagram while also assisting you in rapidly growing your profile.

Prices

Buy 100 Instagram Likes – $2.97

Buy 250 Instagram Likes – $4.99

Buy 500 Instagram Likes – $6.99

Buy 1,000 Instagram Likes – $12.99

Buy 2,500 Instagram Likes – $24.99

Buy 5,000 Instagram Likes – $44.99

Buy 10,000 Instagram Likes – $88.99

Cons

Some profiles didn ’ t show user story uploads.

14. Famoid

Famoid is dependable, provides prompt delivery, and has a customer support team available around the clock in case you want assistance. They also provide a Free Likes Tool, which allows you to try out their services before you pay for them.

Prices

Buy 50 Instagram Likes – Free

Buy 100 Instagram Likes – $2.95

Buy 250 Instagram Likes – $4.95

Buy 500 Instagram Likes – 7.95

Buy 1,000 Instagram Likes – $13.95

Buy 2,500 Instagram Likes – $28.95

Buy 5,000 Instagram Likes – $44.95

Buy 10,000 Instagram Likes – $78.95

Buy 25,000 Instagram Likes – $168.95

Cons

• The profile names look automated

15. Goread.io

This is a relatively new site. Still, they provide fast delivery, safe online payments, and 24-hour customer service. Customers may get some likes for about 50 cents, making them one of the most affordable sites on the market.

Prices

Buy 100 Instagram Likes – $0.99

Buy 300 Instagram Likes – $2.59

Buy 500 Instagram Likes – $4.99

Buy 1,000 Instagram Likes – $6.99

Buy 2,500 Instagram Likes – $11.99

Buy 5,000 Instagram Likes – $19.99

Buy 10,000 Instagram Likes – $29.99

Cons

Weird looking profile names.

16. Viralyft

Viralyft provides good quality services as far as selling likes is concerned. Plus, they can expand packages for your benefit.

Prices

Buy 100 Instagram Likes – $3.89

Buy 250 Instagram Likes – $5.90

Buy 500 Instagram Likes – $7.90

Buy 1,000 Instagram Likes – $12.50

Buy 2,500 Instagram Likes – $24.50

Buy 5,000 Instagram Likes – $38.50

Buy 10,000 Instagram Likes – $68.50

Cons

Without free like trials

17. Useviral

UseViral is not only one of the greatest locations to buy Instagram likes, but also one of the best ways to interact with more people and get better visibility. They believe in your vision and what you want to achieve with your Instagram presence in the future. If you're not very good at networking to promote your brand on Instagram, Useviral can help you with that, and more.

Prices

Buy 50 Instagram Likes – $1.47

Buy 100 Instagram Likes – $2.97

Buy 250 Instagram Likes – $4.99

Buy 500 Instagram Likes – $6.99

Buy 1,000 Instagram Likes – $12.99

Buy 2,500 Instagram Likes – $24.99

Buy 5,000 Instagram Likes – $44.99

Buy 10,000 Instagram Likes – $88.99

Cons

• The profile names look manufactured

18. InstaPromote

Instapromote's unique marketing network attracts thousands of people who will routinely like and engage with your material. You can purchase Instagram likes and other services from Insta promote and be assured of top quality.

Prices

Buy 100 Instagram Likes – $2.95

Buy 500 Instagram Likes – $6.95

Buy 1,000 Instagram Likes – $12.9

Buy 2,500 Instagram Likes – $29.95

Buy 5,000 Instagram Likes – $39.95

Cons

Few like packages available

Final Thoughts

Of course, not all these sites are perfect. However, we're sure you'll find what you're looking for with one or more of them. With all that they offer, Megafamous has our heart, but we recommend that you choose the best provider for your needs, and fully take advantage of all the services the site provides.

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)