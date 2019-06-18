17th Lok Sabha Day 2 Live: Sloganeering continues as MPs of various parties take oath

Oath-taking of 222 MPs as Lok Sabha members underway in Parliament on day 2 of 17th Lok Sabha.

17th Lok Sabha Day 2 Live updates: Oath-taking of 222 MPs underway:

15:23 IST Tuesday, 18 June 2019

BJP's Maneka Gandhi takes oath as a Member of Parliament.

15:10 IST Tuesday, 18 June 2019

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi takes oath as a Member of Parliament.

14:50 IST Tuesday, 18 June 2019

14:40 IST Tuesday, 18 June 2019

BJP's winning candidate from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj takes oath as a Member of Parliament, in Sanskrit.

14:00 IST Tuesday, 18 June 2019

Speaking on 'Jai Sri Ram' and 'Vande Mataram' slogans which were raised in Lok Sabha while he was taking oath as MP, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "It is good that they remember such things when they see me, I hope they will also remember the constitution and deaths of children in Muzaffarpur."

13:40 IST Tuesday, 18 June 2019

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi to meet opposition leaders in Parliament, later today. She earlier chaired party's meeting to decide Congress' strategy in the Parliament.

13:35 IST Tuesday, 18 June 2019

Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav takes oath as a member of the Parliament.

12:30 IST Tuesday, 18 June 2019

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has passed a resolution to support NDA candidate Om Birla for his candidature for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker. Om Birla will file his nomination today.

12:20 IST Tuesday, 18 June 2019

BJP National Working President JP Nadda arrives at the Parliament.

11:45 IST Tuesday, 18 June 2019

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP from Punjab's Sangrur, Bhagwant Mann takes oath as member of the Lok Sabha, concludes with "Inquilab Zindabad".

11:30 IST Tuesday, 18 June 2019

BJP MP from Punjab's Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol takes oath as member of the 17th Lok Sabha.

11:25 IST Tuesday, 18 June 2019

As the 17th Lok Sabha commenced on Monday, the oath-taking session for the remaining 222 members is currently underway in Parliament. According to Lok Sabha bulletin, 320 MPs took oath on Monday on the first day of the Budget session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first one who took oath as Lok Sabha member on Monday. The oath-taking session was then followed by cabinet minister Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani and other newly elected MPs.

Since its the first Parliament session after the BJP-led NDA government was elected for its second term, PM Modi was greeted with slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram' in the House.

The chantings were also repeated during the oath taking of other BJP MPs including Bengal BJP leader Babul Supriyo.

Besides the union ministers who were elected to the Lok Sabha, members from 23 states and union territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar took oath on Monday.

In the Monsoon session, a full-fledged Union Budget will be presented on July 5. The session concludes on July 26. The Lok Sabha at present has 542 elected members.

Elections to Vellore seat in Tamil Nadu was cancelled as the Election Commission felt excessive money power was being used to lure voters in that constituency. A fresh date is yet to be announced.