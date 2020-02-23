17 students fall sick after consuming mid-day meal in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CM&HO) of Ajmer said the matter is being probed and a food sample has been taken.

Seventeen students of a government primary school fell sick after consuming mid-day meal in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Saturday.

The students have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The incident took place in the district's Arjanpura village.

Commenting on the incident, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CM&HO) of Ajmer said the matter is being probed and a food sample has been taken.

"Children were rushed to a hospital and are stable now. Food Safety officer was sent to take the food samples of the meal. We are looking further into it," KK Seni said.

The incident took place on Saturday at the government school in Arjanpura village. The students were served milk in the morning and lunch. Soon after, they started complaining of uneasiness and vomiting.

Around 50 students were taken to the nearby community health centre from where 17 were referred to Jawaharlal Nehru hospital in Ajmer town.

Their condition is now said to be out of danger.