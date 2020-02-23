17 students fall sick after consuming mid-day meal in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Headlines

Who is Justice Gita Mittal, DU LSR alumnus, who will head committee to oversee relief of Manipur violence victims?

Meet Vaibhav Taneja, DU alumnus who gets key role in Elon Musk's Tesla

Meet IAS Anuradha Pal, whose father used to sell milk, cracked UPSC with AIR 62; know her story

Meet MS Dhoni’s ex-manager, friend and the man behind Thalla’s success

Rajasthan: 12-year-old student dies after falling in water tank in Barmer school

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IAS Anuradha Pal, whose father used to sell milk, cracked UPSC with AIR 62; know her story

Meet MS Dhoni’s ex-manager, friend and the man behind Thala’s success

BTS' Suga's tattoo reveal causes chaos at Seoul subway, fans scream, firefighters arrive

8 iconic songs from RD Burman that you won't believe are copied from other artistes

Most expensive dresses in the world

Superfoods to boost haemoglobin levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

BTS' Suga's tattoo reveal causes chaos at Seoul subway, fans scream, firefighters arrive

The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman now says he has 'no idea who sent legal notice' to director Kartiki Gonsalves

Haddi: Anurag Kashyap drops new poster of Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red saree, know where to watch

HomeIndia

India

17 students fall sick after consuming mid-day meal in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CM&HO) of Ajmer said the matter is being probed and a food sample has been taken.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 23, 2020, 04:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Seventeen students of a government primary school fell sick after consuming mid-day meal in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Saturday. 

The students have been admitted to a nearby hospital. 

The incident took place in the district's Arjanpura village. 

Commenting on the incident, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CM&HO) of Ajmer said the matter is being probed and a food sample has been taken. 

"Children were rushed to a hospital and are stable now. Food Safety officer was sent to take the food samples of the meal. We are looking further into it," KK Seni said. 

The incident took place on Saturday at the government school in Arjanpura village. The students were served milk in the morning and lunch. Soon after, they started complaining of uneasiness and vomiting.

Around 50 students were taken to the nearby community health centre from where 17 were referred to Jawaharlal Nehru hospital in Ajmer town. 

Their condition is now said to be out of danger. 

    RECOMMENDED STORIES

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Pakistan: 22 killed, nearly 100 injured in train derailment in Karachi

    From 1990s till date, how ‘paradiplomacy’ gained momentum in India

    What is ABC juice? Know how it helps kick start your day

    What is Eris, new Covid variant spreading in UK? Know its signs, symptoms and treatment

    Gurugram: Section 144 lifted as normalcy returns days after communal clashes in Nuh

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

    Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

    In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

    Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

    Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE