17 of 20 NCP MPs to join BJP soon? Rebel MP makes big claim, leaders deny

Rebel TMC MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia has claimed that 17 of 20 NCP MPs will join the BJP, but one of the MPs named in his statement and the West Bengal BJP have rejected the claim.

A political row has erupted in West Bengal after rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia claimed that 17 of 20 NCP MPs could soon join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to the media on Monday, Basunia said the MPs had planned to move together to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.

According to him, the alleged move has already been discussed in meetings involving senior BJP leaders.

Three MPs to support NDA from outside, claims Basunia

Basunia further claimed that three MPs from the minority community — Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rahaman and Yusuf Pathan — would not directly join the BJP but would support the NDA from outside and could be given important portfolios.

“17 MPs will directly join the BJP. Three MPs from the minority community, Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rahaman and Yusuf Pathan would extend support to the NDA from outside and would be given important portfolios. Every meeting took place in the presence of important BJP leaders,” said Basunia.

Abu Taher Khan rejects claim

However, Abu Taher Khan has strongly denied the allegation, calling it Basunia's personal statement. Khan said the three MPs have already made their position clear and do not intend to join the BJP or support the NDA.

“We haven’t informed Basunia about our future course of action. It is his personal comment. We three MPs have loudly said that neither we will join BJP nor support NDA. We can meet the Prime Minister if there is any meeting for the sake of the common people otherwise not,” said Khan.

Basunia and wife faced protests

The latest claim comes days after Basunia and his wife, TMC MLA Sangeeta Roy, faced protests when they returned to their ancestral home in Sitai, Cooch Behar.

The incident had added to the political tension surrounding the rebel TMC MP.

BJP also dismisses defection claim

The BJP has also rejected Basunia's claim that a large group of NCP MPs is preparing to join the party.

West Bengal BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya virtually ruled out the possibility of such a move and said the party does not have a policy of admitting people simply because they want to join.

“We cannot forget what happened to our workers after the 2021 elections. Perhaps they are talking about the BJP on Mars because the BJP here doesn’t have any policy of admitting anyone simply because they wanted to join,” said Bhattacharya.

Kalyan Banerjee takes a dig

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee also reacted sarcastically to the controversy. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to induct all 20 NCP MPs into the BJP ahead of Durga Puja.

With Basunia making the defection claim and both the BJP and some of the MPs named in it denying any such plan, the alleged mass switch remains disputed.