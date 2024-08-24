160 kmph speed, 135 km corridor, know all about Orbital rail which will change face of Delhi-NCR, project is worth Rs..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Baby steps' : Newborn elephant adorably follows mom in viral video, watch

Meet doctor who worked for 14 hours daily, studied in break, cracked UPSC in 1st attempt with AIR 69, she is posted as..

If Jay Shah becomes the next ICC chairman, who will succeed him as BCCI secretary?

Next Usain Bolt? Fans stunned as 16-year-old Australian sensation runs 100m in just 10.2 seconds - Watch

Mukesh Ambani's gift for Reliance Jio customers, Rs 3599 recharge plan for free but on one condition

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Baby steps' : Newborn elephant adorably follows mom in viral video, watch

'Baby steps' : Newborn elephant adorably follows mom in viral video, watch

Meet doctor who worked for 14 hours daily, studied in break, cracked UPSC in 1st attempt with AIR 69, she is posted as..

Meet doctor who worked for 14 hours daily, studied in break, cracked UPSC in 1st attempt with AIR 69, she is posted as..

Meet woman who quit high paying job to run small lab, her business is now her worth Rs 10582 crore, net worth is…

Meet woman who quit high paying job to run small lab, her business is now her worth Rs 10582 crore, net worth is…

8 most mysterious animals

8 most mysterious animals

Smallest town in the world has just 52 people, It is in...

Smallest town in the world has just 52 people, It is in...

Fastest Bollywood films to earn Rs 300 crore

Fastest Bollywood films to earn Rs 300 crore

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Angry Young Men director Namrata Rao reveals who convinced Salim-Javed for their docuseries: They had some reservations

Angry Young Men director Namrata Rao reveals who convinced Salim-Javed for their docuseries: They had some reservations

Nani calls Justice Hema committee report on women's exploitation in Malayalam cinema 'alarming': 'It breaks my heart'

Nani calls Justice Hema committee report on women's exploitation in Malayalam cinema 'alarming': 'It breaks my heart'

Arshad Warsi disables Instagram comments on family photo after Prabhas fans troll him for his 'joker' comment

Arshad Warsi disables Instagram comments on family photo after Prabhas fans troll him for his 'joker' comment

HomeIndia

India

160 kmph speed, 135 km corridor, know all about Orbital rail which will change face of Delhi-NCR, project is worth Rs..

Spanning 135 kilometres, this high-speed rail corridor promises to ease the overburdened roads and railway lines of Delhi-NCR. The project is expected to link key logistics hubs in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 06:29 AM IST

160 kmph speed, 135 km corridor, know all about Orbital rail which will change face of Delhi-NCR, project is worth Rs..
Eastern Orbital Rail Corridor project
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The relentless traffic congestion of Delhi-NCR could soon become a thing of the past. But the solution isn’t on the roads—it’s racing along tracks at a staggering speed of 160 km per hour. The Eastern Orbital Rail Corridor, a bold new project, is set to revolutionise the way we think about regional transport. But what exactly is this ambitious undertaking, and how will it change the daily grind of millions?

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has been entrusted with a monumental task: spearheading the Eastern Orbital Rail Corridor project as the nodal agency. The government’s decision to hand over the responsibility to GDA includes the critical task of preparing a comprehensive feasibility report. To ensure a thorough evaluation, the GDA will gather funds from stakeholders who stand to benefit from this groundbreaking initiative. The report will then be forwarded to the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC) for final assessment.

Spanning 135 kilometres, this high-speed rail corridor promises to ease the overburdened roads and railway lines of Delhi-NCR. The project is expected to link key logistics hubs in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, integrating seamlessly with national highways, railway lines, and even the upcoming Jewar International Airport. This interconnectedness is anticipated to spur significant industrial growth in the region.

The corridor’s construction will demand an estimated investment of ₹14,000 crore, with ₹11,000 crore earmarked for infrastructure and ₹3,000 crore for land acquisition. The corridor will feature 18 strategically placed stations, 12 of which will serve as crossing points, while six will function as halt stations. The passenger trains are designed to zip along at 160 km per hour, while freight trains will travel at 100 km per hour, ensuring swift and efficient movement of both people and goods.

Covering 90 kilometres in Uttar Pradesh and 45 kilometres in Haryana, this corridor will provide substantial benefits to areas such as Jewar Airport, Dadri, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Meerut. Its strategic alignment will intersect with multiple railway lines, rivers, and highways, promising to reduce pollution, ease traffic, and boost regional connectivity.
With the Eastern Orbital Rail Corridor set to redefine transportation in NCR, the future of commuting in this bustling region has never looked more promising.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Air India fined Rs 90 lakh for flying with non-qualified pilots

Air India fined Rs 90 lakh for flying with non-qualified pilots

Not Satish Kaushik, but this filmmaker was original director of Tere Naam, he was 'thrown out' for telling Salman to..

Not Satish Kaushik, but this filmmaker was original director of Tere Naam, he was 'thrown out' for telling Salman to..

'Ye dialogue mein problem...': Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik reacts to CBFC editing out Neha Kakkar joke

'Ye dialogue mein problem...': Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik reacts to CBFC editing out Neha Kakkar joke

Is KL Rahul retiring from international cricket? Viral Instagram post fuels rumors

Is KL Rahul retiring from international cricket? Viral Instagram post fuels rumors

'Representation of people...': Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in J-K ahead of assembly polls

'Representation of people...': Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in J-K ahead of assembly polls

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

Fake garlic or real? Here are 6 ways to identify

Fake garlic or real? Here are 6 ways to identify

Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement