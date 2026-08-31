16-year-old girl gang-raped inside moving bus traveling from Greater Noida to Delhi; 2 arrested

In her police complaint, the survivor stated that the two had raped her and threatened to kill her if she resisted. She was abandoned near the Kashmere Gate area in Delhi.

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a moving sleeper bus traveling from Greater Noida to Delhi earlier this month, the police said on Monday (August 31). The two accused -- the driver and the conductor of the private bus -- have since been arrested. In her police complaint, the survivor stated that the two had raped her and threatened to kill her if she resisted. She was abandoned near the Kashmere Gate area in Delhi.

Deputy Police Commissioner (Delhi North District) Niharika Bhat said the driver Kuldeep and the conductor Sandeep were arrested from a parking lot in Delhi's Timarpur on August 4, when the incident occurred. Police have seized the bus and sent it for a forensic examination. They also collected CCTV footage from the route taken by the bus on the day of the crime.

The survivor is a resident of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, according to the police. She had left home without informing her family after her mother scolded her over studies. She was headed to Noida's Sector 63, where her cousin lives. The teenager told the police that she mistakenly got down at Greater Noida's Pari Chowk amid heavy rain. She boarded the sleeper bus after the conductor allegedly told her that it was headed towards Noida Sector 63. There were no other passengers on board the bus. Police said the bus was returning empty after repairs at a workshop in Greater Noida's Surajpur locality.

Kuldeep and Sandeep have been booked on charges of gang rape, kidnapping, and assault. A child welfare committee handed over the survivor to her parents, while the accused have been sent to judicial custody. The incident has brought back memories of the 2012 Nirbhaya case, when the gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old student in a moving bus had triggered nationwide protests. It had also forced the government to pass tougher laws on crimes against women.