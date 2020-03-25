16 tests per million population: Where India stands against other countries in coronavirus testing

As coronavirus cases spread through the country like wildfire, one thing that is to be noted is the lack of testing labs and kits in the country. Even though the country has gone into lockdown, the initiative would fall flat on its face if there are no adequate testing labs, and kits available.

The more testing kits available to the country, the more people will be tested, and therefore affected people can be isolated so that they cannot spread the infection into the households, and community.

Right now, India is at stage-2 of the coronavirus outbreak, and testing kits and more testing labs are highly essential to contain the spread of the outbreak and prevent it from going into latter stages.

As of March 24, India has tested a total of 21804 individuals ( i.e around 16 tests per 10 Lakh). Compared to the other countries the testing percentage is very low, even though many of these countries have reached the latter stages of the outbreak.

Here are the testing statistics for other COVID-19 affected countries:

1.South Korea: Conducted 6148 tests per 10 Lakh population as on 20 March 2020

2. UAE: Conducted 12738 tests per 10 Lakh population as on 20 March 2020

3. Australia: Conducted 4473.4 tests per 10 Lakh population as on 20 March 2020

4. Italy: Conducted 3498.7 tests per 10 Lakh population as on 20 March 2020

5. Germany: Conducted 2023.3 tests per 10 Lakh population as on 20 March 2020

6.United Kingdom: Conducted 959.7 tests per 10 Lakh population as on 20 March 2020

7. Spain: Conducted 645.7 tests per 10 Lakh population as on 20 March 2020

8. United States: Conducted 313.6 tests per 10 Lakh population as on 20 March 2020

The Indian Council of Medical Research had said that a total of 114 laboratories have approved for coronavirus tests. Out of the laboratories approved, 87 of these laboratories are operational, and 27 is under process.

As of now, India has recorded 562 positive cases.