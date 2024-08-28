'16 days have passed, where is justice': CM Mamata Banerjee on CBI probe into Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case

Bengal CM said an amendment to existing laws will be passed in the state assembly next week to ensure capital punishment to convicted rapists.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has questioned the progress in the CBI's investigation into Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case. The TMC chief also questioned 'where is justice' as 16 days have passed since CBI took over the case.

Addressing a public event on Wednesday to mark the foundation day of Trinamool Congress's students' wing, CM Banerjee, "I asked for five days' time, but the case was sent to the CBI. They don't want justice. They want delay. It has been 16 days, where is justice?"

Asserting that her government has zero tolerance to incidents of rape, the Bengal CM said an amendment to existing laws will be passed in the state assembly next week to ensure capital punishment to convicted rapists. Banerjee said that she would sit for dharna outside Raj Bhavan here if the governor delays in giving assent to the amended bill or forwards it to the President for ratification.

Banerjee also urged the agitating junior doctors of Bengal, who have struck work for 20 days now to urgently consider returning to duty. Coming down heavily on the BJP for calling a 12-hour bandh, Banerjee said, “They called the bandh since they wanted political dividends over a dead body. The BJP is trying to exploit the emotions of ordinary people in the wake of the death of the young woman. They want to malign Bengal and plotted a conspiracy to derail the probe into her death so that the victim and her family do not get justice.”

(With inputs from PTI)