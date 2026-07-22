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'154 Paper Leaks, No Convictions': Rahul Gandhi slams centre, demands PM Modi apology

Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre over 154 paper leaks in 10 years with 'no convictions' and demanded PM Modi apologise to students. Opposition MPs in black protested outside Parliament seeking resignations of Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 05:39 PM IST

'154 Paper Leaks, No Convictions': Rahul Gandhi slams centre, demands PM Modi apology
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched an all-out attack against the Centre on Wednesday, asserting that there were 154 paper leaks in the past decade and yet no convictions. The Congress leader called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to students.

Gandhi also flayed the police action against the protesters. “The question is why is this happening to students. What exactly have they done. Thousands of them. To have security forces aiming weapons at them. What have they done? They are protesting peacefully. They are asking for what this country owes them.”

Opposition protest and CJP's hardball with Govt

Leaders of several opposition parties, dressed in black, staged a protest outside Parliament demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over police action against students protesting the NEET paper leak. 

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and MPs from Congress, Samajwadi Party, Left parties, RJD, TMC and JMM raised slogans. Floor leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc had earlier held a strategy meeting in Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) played hardball over the terms of its next meeting with the government. After leaders were kept waiting for hours during their last meeting with Union Minister J P Nadda, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said: “We are not going to anyone’s office… We could meet at a neutral place near Jantar Mantar.”

The protest came a day after Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were briefly detained for staging a sit-in outside PM Modi’s residence. In a video message during detention, Gandhi questioned why India’s education system was “collapsing” and why exam papers kept leaking, calling for a parliamentary debate and an apology from Modi for Monday’s police action.

Government response and Wangchuk meeting

Pradhan, in his first comments since protests began, said on X that the government remained “100% committed to discussing NEET” in Parliament, adding students “deserve far better than being treated as props in a political campaign.” Modi on Tuesday vowed to punish those responsible and asked BJP lawmakers to help build a foolproof exam system.

Government sources told The Indian Express the Centre is ready for a NEET discussion but will not yield to demands for Pradhan’s resignation, calling it “political.” They said lapses had been fixed and admissions under NEET, CUET and JEE Main remained on track.

Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh met hunger-striking activist Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital on Tuesday. Wangchuk, fasting since June 28, was moved to hospital after his wife alleged illegal detention.

Protest grows into major youth challenge

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka warned the protest would intensify if demands weren’t met, saying “millions more” would come to Delhi. Supporters continued a sit-in at Jantar Mantar as Delhi Metro shut 16 stations citing security.

What began as a small online movement has grown, per Reuters, into the sharpest youth-driven challenge to Modi’s government since 2014. The NEET paper leak forced roughly 2 million students to resit the exam and has been linked to several suicides, feeding wider frustration over job shortages and exam irregularities.

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