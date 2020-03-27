153 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; 86 of them in Mumbai

COVID-19 is spreading like wildfire across the country.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Maharashtra has now risen to 153, as ten new positive cases were reported on Friday - nine of them in Mumbai and one in Vashi. The total number of coronavirus-positive cases in Mumbai now stands at 86, the Health Department of the Government of Maharashtra said on this day.

A 65-year-old woman in Mumbai passed away on this day due to COVID-19, which is spreading like wildfire across the country. This was the fifth death in the state, on the same day that an 85-year-old doctor also passed away in the city.

Maharashtra Health Ministry said, "A 65-year old woman died today due to COVID-19 at Kasturba Hospital, Mumbai. This was the fifth death in the state due to the virus. An 85-year-old doctor, a likely COVID19 positive case, also died today at a private hospital in Mumbai."

Adding, "Two relatives of the 85-year-old doctor had recently returned from England. He was a diabetic and had a pacemaker too. The diagnosis was done at a private lab, therefore, it is being verified."

In light of the heightened concern on the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, the country has been placed under complete lockdown for 21 days. Authorities have asked citizens to maintain strict social distancing to cut the spread of the virus outbreak.

As of 12:10 AM on Saturday, around 887 people across India have been reported to have contracted the COVID-19 disease, as new cases were reported in Maharashtra, Telangana, and the Andamans this morning. The virus has affected around 576,859 people worldwide. The global death toll has hit 26,455.