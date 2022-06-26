‘150 terrorists ready across LoC to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir’: Army officer makes big claim

File photo

An officer of the Indian Army made a big statement about the number of terrorists waiting to try to enter the country and wreak havoc across states. According to his statement, over 150 militants are ready at launchpads across the Line of Control (LoC) to infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir.

While issuing a crucial warning about potential threats to the country in terms of terrorism, the army officer said that 500 to 700 more terrorists are undergoing training at eleven terror camps on the LoC, which can be very dangerous for India.

While speaking to PTI, the army officer who did not wish to be named said, “There are about 500 to 700 people at the 11 training camps at Manshera, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad across the LoC.” He also said that the Indian Army has successfully thwarted many infiltration attempts by these militants in the Valley.

He further said that there are as many as 150 terrorists at the launchpads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir ready to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir. The army officer also added that there has been no successful infiltration attempt in the Valley so far.

“Till May end, everything has been taken care of. There was a particular group which had come and you are aware that it got eliminated at Bandipora and Sopore,” he said, referring to the killing of foreign militants in encounters with the security forces.

“I am not saying that we have put in place a system that ensures zero infiltration. Yes, there is a possibility of infiltration taking place here, but in recent years, the way we have made the fence stronger, the way the deployment has been made including the surveillance equipment, the success rate of infiltration has gone down,” he added, as per PTI reports.

The army officer added, “We have eliminated more than 50 (terrorists) in the last 40-42 days. Their overall lifespan is negligible, but, yes, it remains a curse for society. It remains a challenge and a security hazard. So, that is what we are working on.”

(With PTI inputs)

