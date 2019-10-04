150 seats for BJP, 124 for Shiv Sena: Fadnavis, Uddhav officially announce seat-sharing deal for 'Maha Yuti'

Officially confirming the seat-sharing deal between BJP and Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced the number of seats the two parties are contesting in state assembly polls.

The BJP and its allies are contesting on 164 assembly seats while the Shiv Sena would field candidates on 124 seats.

The BJP will contest on 150 seats while its allies - Republican Party of India-Athawale (RPI-A), the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, the Shiv Sangram Party, and the Rayat Kranti Sanghatana - will contest on 14 seats.

The BJP has already declared candidates for 150 seats. In the first and second list of candidates, the BJP announced 125 and 14 nominees, respectively. The BJP on Thursday released the third list of four candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

On Friday, the party declared candidates for seven more candidates.

The Shiv Sena had declared candidates for 70 seats on Tuesday and later announced Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya as its Worli nominee. A day before, senior Thackeray had handed over AB forms to some of the sitting party MLAs. Shiv Sena has 75 MLAs in the outgoing assembly.

DNA had earlier report that Sena would fight from 124 of the 288 assembly seats. The rest will go to the BJP, which will also have to accommodate its four smaller allies.

In addition, the Sena has been promised two seats in the state legislative council from the BJP's quota. In 2014, the Sena could get 63 MLAs elected, next to the BJP, which had 122. The Sena also has 12 MLCs in the 78 member legislative council.

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray will contest from Worli in Mumbai and is being soft-projected as the party's face for the position of chief minister or deputy chief minister.

The Shiv Sena leader said the alliance with the BJP was a given despite the obvious compromises that they had to accept.

This was because the Sena lacked the resources to take on the BJP in constituencies across Maharashtra if they had to fight separately and the likelihood of some incumbent party legislators and functionaries jumping ship to the BJP for better chances of getting elected.

The Shiv Sena, which traditionally has a wide social base than the BJP, has been in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP from 1989 to 2014, and this seat-sharing had affected their strength in some constituencies and regions, where the BJP had traditionally contested from. The BJP had also succeeded in ensuring that regional and sub-regional satraps with substantial “elective merit” had joined their ranks than that of the Shiv Sena.

