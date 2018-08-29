150 men take dip in Ganga to get 'rid of toxic feminism'

Last week, 150 men from various parts of the country took a dip in Ganga to get 'rid of toxic feminism'.

According to a News18 report, the men were celebrating 10 years of an organisation called Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF).

According to the foundation's website, "SIFF is am orgamization which is helping men who are suffering in their life due to marital disputes, false dowry, false rape and molestation cases."

The foundation even developed an app in 2014 to protect men's rights.

It was launched to help men at the receiving end of domestic violence or slapped with false rape cases with a dedicated helpline "08882498498"

The NGO, whose Kolkata chapter is known as Hridaya-Nest, developed the mobile application keeping in mind a growing tribe of males who are becoming victims of the alleged misuse of Section 498a of the IPC and anti-rape laws.

The helpline which was initially launched in 10 states including MP, Delhi NCR, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, is now Pan-India.

Currently the Dowry Law or Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code, which was created in 1983, protects women from harassment, abuse, and violence from the groom and his family when the bride's family would not provide a 'sufficient dowry'. It was, in fact, the first and the only criminal remedy that recognised all kinds of extreme harassment faced by women.

The men from the organisation have been trying to scrap this law citing frequent 'misuse'.