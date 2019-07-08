Headlines

150 bunkers ready in Poonch, work on 350 nearing completion: Officials

The construction of as many as 150 bunkers in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district has been completed and 350 more will be ready soon, officials said Monday.

Updated: Jul 08, 2019, 08:14 PM IST

 The construction of as many as 150 bunkers in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district has been completed and 350 more will be ready soon, officials said Monday.

These bunkers have been constructed to provide safety shelters to the people living along the LoC in Poonch from cross-border firing and shelling by Pakistan, they said.

District Development Commissioner Rahul Yadav conducted a tour of the villages on the zero line on Sunday and inspected the upcoming bunkers along the LoC, the officials said.

The construction of 150 bunkers has been completed and 350 more are expected to be completed in the next few days, they added.

During the tour, Yadav inspected the community and individual bunkers and enquired about the quality of the materials used, the officials said.

Yadav directed the executive agencies to complete the sanctioned bunkers at the earliest, they said. 
 

