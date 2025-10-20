15-year-old boy killed after massive fire in Mumbai's Cuffe Parade area

An incident of massive fire was reported from a chawl in Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade area. Reportedly, a 15-year-old boy was killed.

A 15-year-old boy was reportedly killed while three others have been injured after a fire broke out at a chawl in Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade area on Monday, officials said. The officials also said that the fire incident was reported around 4.15 am at the single-storey chawl in Shivshakti Nagar on Captain Prakash Pethe Marg.

Further details are awaited.