15-year-old boy killed after massive fire in Mumbai's Cuffe Parade area

INDIA
An incident of massive fire was reported from a chawl in Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade area. Reportedly, a 15-year-old boy was killed.
A 15-year-old boy was reportedly killed while three others have been injured after a fire broke out at a chawl in Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade area on Monday, officials said. The officials also said that the fire incident was reported around 4.15 am at the single-storey chawl in Shivshakti Nagar on Captain Prakash Pethe Marg.
Further details are awaited.