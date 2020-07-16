15 priests of Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam test COVID-19 positive, emergency meeting called

India on Thursday witnessed its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 32,695 cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In another alarming news, 15 out of 50 priests of the Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam were found to be COVID-19 positive. Meanwhile, the results of the remaining 25 are awaited.

An emergency meeting will be called by the TTD in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

As of now, a total of 91 TTD staff members have tested positive for the deadly virus.

Till July 10, 1865 TTD employees at Tirumala, 1704 TTD employees at Aliiri, and 631 devotees have tested positive for the virus.

"None of the devotees have any health issues. We have been enquiring over the phone with the devotees after their return to houses. We called 700 devotees between June 18 to 24 and called 1,943 devotees between July 1 to 7. All of them replied that they are healthy," TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal said.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that representatives of the TTD Staff and Workers United Front have written to the TTD Executive Officer requesting that darshan at the temple be temporarily suspended.

Tirumala temple reopened on June 11. It remained shut for around 80 days due to the lockdown called by Narendra Modi.

With these fresh cases, India's coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 9,68,876, out of which there are 3,31,146 active cases in the country and 6,12,815 cases have been cured/discharged or migrated.

As many as 24,914 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported across the country so far.