15 Italian tourists in India test positive for coronavirus

A day after an Italian tourist in Rajasthan's Jaipur tested positive for coronavirus, 15 more people from the group that he was a part of have been confirmed to have been infected with the virus.

The 15 tourists have tested positive for the virus, the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) informed on Thursday. The group has been quarantined at an ITBP facility in New Delhi.

The group was touring Rajasthan. After the wife of the tourist showed initial symptoms of the virus, samples of the whole group were sent for testing.

All 15 tourists have been kept in preventive isolation at the ITBP facility at Chhawla since Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, six people in Noida, who were put under observation for suspected coronavirus infection, have tested negative for the virus. They were said to have attended a birthday party that was hosted by a person who tested positive for the infection.

On Tuesday, a school in Noida was shut and its internal exams were postponed after news broke out that many kids attended the birthday party.

"Several schoolmates of the child of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitise it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi," Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness on novel coronavirus after fresh cases were detected in India.

India has so far reported five cases of the deadly novel coronavirus. The first three cases were reported from Kerala who have been discharged from hospitals last month following recovery.

On Monday, one case each was reported from Delhi-NCR and Telangana.