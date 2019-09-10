15 injured as roof collapses during Muharram ritual in Andhra's Kurnool

In an unfortunate incident during Muharram rituals in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool, a roof housing dozens of people collapsed on Tuesday, injuring at least 15 people.

During a Moharram procession in Bandameedi Tandrapadu (B Tandrapadu) village, people were watching the ritual from the roads and roofs of nearby houses. Dozens of people were standing at a terrace near the procession when it collapsed, trapping people underneath.

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: Portion of a terrace collapsed during a Muharram procession, in B.thandrapadu village of Kurnool district, late last night. 20 people injured. They were later taken to a hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/k2tPpsouCC — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019

The villagers immediately removed the debris and injured were rushed to Kurnool Government General hospital for treatment.