Trending#

COVID-19

T20 World Cup 2021

bigg boss 15

  1. Home
  2. India


15 injured as roof collapses during Muharram ritual in Andhra's Kurnool

The injured were immediately rushed to Kurnool Government General hospital for treatment.


Roof collapses during Muharram ritual in Kurnool

Share

Written By

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Sep 10, 2019, 06:20 PM IST

In an unfortunate incident during Muharram rituals in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool, a roof housing dozens of people collapsed on Tuesday, injuring at least 15 people. 

During a Moharram procession in Bandameedi Tandrapadu (B Tandrapadu) village, people were watching the ritual from the roads and roofs of nearby houses. Dozens of people were standing at a terrace near the procession when it collapsed, trapping people underneath.  

The villagers immediately removed the debris and injured were rushed to Kurnool Government General hospital for treatment. 