15 injured as roof collapses during Muharram ritual in Andhra's Kurnool
The injured were immediately rushed to Kurnool Government General hospital for treatment.
In an unfortunate incident during Muharram rituals in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool, a roof housing dozens of people collapsed on Tuesday, injuring at least 15 people.
During a Moharram procession in Bandameedi Tandrapadu (B Tandrapadu) village, people were watching the ritual from the roads and roofs of nearby houses. Dozens of people were standing at a terrace near the procession when it collapsed, trapping people underneath.
#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: Portion of a terrace collapsed during a Muharram procession, in B.thandrapadu village of Kurnool district, late last night. 20 people injured. They were later taken to a hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/k2tPpsouCC— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019
The villagers immediately removed the debris and injured were rushed to Kurnool Government General hospital for treatment.