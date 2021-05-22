15 Delhi-Odisha trains cancelled due to 'Cyclone Yaas' - Check full list here

Ahead of Cyclone Yaas, which is likely to make landfall along the Bengal-Odisha coast between May 24 and May 26, the Northern Railway on Saturday cancelled over a dozen trains from the national capital to and from Bhubaneswar and Puri in Odisha.

Northern Railways said in a statement that the Puri-New Delhi Special has been cancelled on May 24, 25, and 26 and the New Delhi Puri special on May 23, 24, and 25.

The Anand Vihar Terminal- Bhubneshwar Special has been cancelled on May 24. The Anand Vihar-Puri special has been cancelled on May 24 and 26 while the Puri-Anand Vihar special has been cancelled on May 26 and 27.

The Bhubneshwar-New Delhi special has been cancelled on May 25 and the New Delhi-Bhubneshwar special on May 26. The New Delhi-Bhubneshwar special has been cancelled on May 24 and the Puri-Anand Vihar special has been cancelled on May 25. The Anand Vihar-Puri special will not run on May 25.

The Puri-Yognagri Rishikesh special will not run May 25, 26 and 27, while the Yognagri Rishikesh-Puri special has been cancelled on May 24, 25 and 26. The Bhubneshwar-New Delhi special and the Bhubneshwar- Anand Vihar special has been cancelled on May 26.

The AnandVihar-Bhubneshwar special will not run on May 25.

In other news, given the cyclonic storm Yaas, the fishermen of West Bengal have been advised not to venture into the sea from May 23 evening and advised those who are in the deep sea to return to the coast by May 23 morning.

The Odisha government, too, has issued high alert in all coastal and adjoining districts in the state given the cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal.