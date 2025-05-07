INDIA
Fifteen innocent civilians have been killed and 43 injured in artillery firing by the Pakistan Army since yesterday night which has hit civilian areas in Poonch and Tangdhar, defence sources said on Wednesday. Pakistan Army has targeted civilian areas in the border areas.
Fifteen innocent civilians have been killed and 43 injured in artillery firing by the Pakistan Army since yesterday night which has hit civilian areas in Poonch and Tangdhar, defence sources said on Wednesday. Pakistan Army has targeted civilian areas in the border areas. The shelling caused panic among villagers and damaged several houses.
After Operation Sindoor, the Pakistan Army continued its series of ceasefire violations by targeting civilian areas in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
Officials said the shelling caused panic among villagers and damaged several houses.Shelling by Pakistan damaged civilian infrastructure, shattered window panes and cracked walls. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also held an emergency meeting with officials over the current situation in border areas. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that the Indian Armed Forces displayed their valour and bravery in Operation Sindoor, scripting a new history, and took action against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and POJK with "precision, alertness and sensitivity".
Speaking at an event for the inauguration of 50 Border Roads Organisation infrastructure projects across six states and two UTs, Rajnath Singh said that the armed forces showed sensitivity in ensuring that the civilian population is not affected during their action. He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his full support to the armed forces.India's precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure came in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.
"You know that today, under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, our Indian armed forces have made us all proud... Last night, our Indian armed forces displayed their valour and bravery, and scripted a new history. Indian armed forces took action with precision, alertness and sensitiveness. The targets we decided where accurately demolished with precision.. Our armed forces also showed sensitivity in ensuring that the civilian population is not affected at all," Rajnath Singh said.
"In a way, we can say that Indian jawans showed precision, alertness and humanity. On behalf of the entire country, I congratulate the jawans and officers," he added. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has strongly condemned the inhuman attack by Pakistani forces on the sacred Central Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Poonch.In a social media post on X, condemning the inhuman attack,Badal stated that three Sikhs have lost their lives.
As per Badal's office, the deceased have been identified as Amrik Singh Ji (a raagi Singh), Bhai Amarjeet Singh and Ranjit Singh.The SAD leader expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and demanded an adequate compensation to support them in their time of grief.
"Strongly condemn the inhuman attack by Pakistani forces on the sacred Central Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Poonch, in which three innocent Gursikhs, including Bhai Amrik Singh Ji (a raagi Singh), Bhai Amarjeet Singh and Bhai Ranjit Singh lost their lives. The Shiromani Akali Dal expresses complete solidarity with the families of the deceased Gursikhs and prays for peace for the departed and courage for their friends and loved ones. We demand that the martyrs be honored for their sacrifice and that the bereaved families receive adequate compensation to support them in their time of grief. The Sikhs have always been, and will continue to be, the sword arm of the country. We stand like a rock with our armed forces. Although the Shiromani Akali Dal and our country stand for peace, if our honor is challenged by the enemy, we need no reminder to fulfill our patriotic duties," Badal said in a post on X.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also condemned the incident stating that targeting the common people is completely wrong. He also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. "There has been news of a bomb attack by Pakistan on a Gurdwara Sahib located near the LOC in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir. In this attack, a Ragi Singh Bhai Amrik Singh, Amarjit Singh, Ranjit Singh and Ruby Kaur have died. Where prayers are offered for the well-being of all, such an attack is highly condemnable. Targeting the common people is completely wrong. We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. It is a prayer to Guru Sahib that He may place the departed souls at His feet and give strength to the families to bear this unbearable pain," Chief Minister Mann posted on X.
Earlier in the day, at a joint briefing on Operation Sindoor in which nine terrorist camps were targeted with precision strikes, Foreign Secretay Vikram Misri said the terror attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family.
“The family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir," he said.
Misri said that Indian intelligence agencies had been monitoring terrorist activities and raised concerns regarding more terrorist attacks in India. "Our intelligence indicated that further attacks against India are impending. Thus, compulsion, both to deter and prevent and hence earlier this morning, India exercised its right to respond to deter such more cross-border terrorism... Our actions were measured and non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible. They focused on dismantling terrorists' infrastructure," he said.
Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructures.
"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives", she said.
Col Sofiya Qureshi showed some videos of the strikes destroying terror camps. The Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ early Wednesday. Twenty-six people were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. The government had said that the perpetrators will face severe punishment.
Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI
As Operation Sindoor grabs headlines; here's how Shashi Kapoor, Jeetendra's Sindoor conquered box office 38 years ago
VIRAL VIDEO: Pakistan Army officers join Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in funeral prayer for people killed in Operation Sindoor
15 civilians killed, 43 injured in artillery firing by Pak army in J-K after 'Operation Sindoor'
Drinking sunscreen is the new skincare trend; can it replace your regular SPF?
KKR vs CSK IPL 2025: Who is Urvil Patel? 26-year-old hard-hitting opener from Gujarat making IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings
Fitness icon Milind Soman on models’ 15-20 cup diet: A wake-up call on health trends
Gautam Adani, India's 2nd richest man, makes Rs 47326 crore in 24 hours, net worth reaches Rs...
Rohit Sharma announces retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect, reveals ODI future
Janhvi Kapoor shuts down trolls calling Indian representation at Met Gala 'Chandivalification of Met': 'Colonial trauma...'
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif directs military forces to 'retaliate' after successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor'
Meet sisters who turned their health sufferings into wellness startup that earned Shark Tank investment of Rs...
Will Operation Sindoor affect Pakistan Super League? PCB breaks silence
After 'Operation Sindoor', Col Sofia Quraishi's proud mother says, 'As a kid, she used to say...'
Aishwarya Rai gives winning speech in viral video, Jaya Bachchan slammed for this reason: 'No basic manners and brains'
MS Dhoni to miss CSK's IPL 2025 clash vs KKR? Eric Simons provides BIG update
'Desh yuddh mein hai': Kangana Ranaut reacts after Operation Sindoor, says 'we all are very...' - WATCH
WhatsApp alert urging people to stock up on cash and supplies is false, govt issues clarification
Ram Kapoor's wife Gautami reveals extreme fasting and lifestyle changes behind his weight loss: 'Stopped going out...'
UK urges India, Pak to resolve crisis through diplomatic means: 'If this escalates further, nobody wins'
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians clash likely to move from Dharamshala to Wankhede after Operation Sindoor
Spiritual Guru Sri Sri Ravishankar hails 'Operation Sindoor': 'Those who do not learn though diplomacy...'
'Public should know...': Gautam Gambhir declines to confirm Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's participation in England Tests
KL Rahul shares how he convinced wife Athiya Shetty to name their daughter Evaarah: 'She wasn’t sure...'
Operation Sindoor: Amid allegations by Pakistan Army, Raveena Tandon celebrates Indian Armed Forces: 'India targets terror, not civilians'
Mahira Khan makes BIG statement on Operation Sindoor: 'You attack cities in the middle of the night and call it...'
Who named India's Pahalgam response 'Operation Sindoor'?
IPL 2025, Kolkata Weather Forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in today’s KKR vs CSK match at Eden Gardens?
5 best trading Apps in India for 2025
Viral video: Simpsons’ shocking prediction of India ‘Nuking’ Pakistan sparks online storm amid Operation Sindoor
NTA Likely to postpone CUET UG 2025 amid India-Pakistan conflict; JEE advanced 2025 to be held...
Operation Sindoor: Qatar expresses concern over India-Pak conflict, calls for diplomacy to resolve crisis
EXPLAINED: How is Operation Sindoor different from Uri surgical strike and Balakot air attack? Technology, Targets, Impact...
'Don't panic': Former Army major Khushboo Patani urges support for Operation Sindoor, calls for mock drills after India’s strikes
Karan Johar backs Shah Rukh Khan's kids, calls Suhana Khan 'a tremendous talent', says Aryan Khan 'works 20 hours a day'
'Fearless in unity...': Sachin Tendulkar sends strong message after Indian Armed Forces carry out Operation Sindoor
Amit Sadh reacts to Operation Sindoor, he's 'proud' of Indian Army, Navy, Air force: 'Hum yaha rukenge nahi' | Exclusive
Operation Sindoor: Emergency declared in Pak's Punjab province, security placed on high alert
Delhi-Noida commuters alert! Traffic restrictions in place on Mahamaya Flyover for two months, check routes, details
CGBSE 10th 12th Result 2025: Chhattisgarh board class 10th, 12th results DECLARED at cgbse.nic.in
Operation Sindoor: Airports in North India to remain closed for 72 hours, check complete list here
DNA EXCLUSIVE: What is IRON SHEILD? How can it destroy US-made F-16, French Mirage, Chinese J-17? Russian S-400 may fire if...
Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'wife' who had to struggle to claim late daughter's body, was kept in morgue due to unpaid bills, she is...
Avneet Kaur spotted at Wankhede Stadium to watch MI vs GT IPL match amid Virat Kohli 'like' controversy and romance rumors with Shubman Gill
‘If India backs down…’: Pakistan ready to 'wrap' tensions if India de-escalates, says Defence minister Khawaja Asif
What is 'full moon ghee'? Nithin Kamath-backed startup sells 500 ml for whopping Rs..., it has..
Operation Sindoor: Indian Forces destroy terror camps that trained 26/11 conspirators Ajmal Kasab, David Headley, see visuals
In the middle of IPL, BCCI slaps heavy fine on MI skipper Hardik Pandya, GT head coach Ashish Nehra for...
Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena to Yami Gautam in Uri, 5 actresses who nailed military uniforms on screen
CUET UG 2025 City intimation slip released at cuet.nta.nic.in, admit card to be out on...
Operation Sindoor: Karnataka Congress posts Mahatma Gandhi quote on peace, deletes it after airstrikes, lauds IAF later
'Pahalgam attack left us no choice': J-K CM Omar Abdullah backs Operation Sindoor, details inside
Operation Sindoor: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh explain why India carried out strikes on terror sites in Pakistan
Operation Sindoor: PM Modi chairs Cabinet meet, says 'no mistakes whatsoever...'
Operation Sindoor: Will IPL be cancelled mid-way amid India-Pakistan war? Here's what we know
India's biggest hit film made director destroy his Mercedes for..., had many superstars, was made for Rs 2.5 crores, it earned Rs..., was later remade with Rajinikanth
Operation Sindoor: Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar's FIRST reaction, says 10 members of his family, 4 aides killed in Bahawalpur
DNA EXCLUSIVE: Will 'Operation Sindoor' escalate into a full-fledged India-Pakistan War? THIS is what war veterans feel...
Meet the tawaif, real courtesan of Heeramandi, who became Pakistan's highest paid item girl, was brainwashed, then brutally murdered by her husband due to..., name is..
After Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Fawad Khan condemns Operation Sindoor, calls it...
From Gautam Gambhir To Suresh Raina: Indian cricket fraternity praises Indian armed forces for Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor: Rajinikanth praises Indian Army-Air Force attack on terror camps of PoJK, Pakistan: 'No stopping until..'
Meet Vikram Misri, 1989-batch IFS officer who was Private Secretary to three PMs, led media briefing on Operation Sindoor
Shah Rukh Khan's biggest flop film was shot in 45 days, was rejected by Kajol, Aishwarya Rai, Tabu, Sushmita Sen, made for Rs 14 crores, it earned Rs..., lead actress was..
DNA EXCLUSIVE: How will Pakistan respond to 'Operation Sindoor'? Is India ready to intercept, destroy Pak fighter jets? EX-Major General speaks
'Fully prepared for any Pak misadvancements': India describes Operation Sindoor as well-planned, ready for retaliation against Pakistan
Operations Sindoor: Pahalgam terror victim Shubham Dwivedi's wife responds to air strike on Pakistan, says 'this is the real tribute to my husband'
'Virat Kohli fans are bigger jokers than him': Rahul Vaidya made another big statement about cricketer, reveals 'meri family, wife ko gaali di hai'
Mission Sankalp: Over 15 Naxals gunned down in major encounter near Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, details inside
Donald Trump calls it ‘shame’, Israel backs ‘self defence’: Here’s how world leaders reacted to Indian military strikes on Pakistan terror bases
Operation Sindoor press briefing: Meet Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh who briefed media alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Operation Sindoor: Delhi airport issues advisory for travellers as Indian missiles hit terror camps in Pakistan, check here
From Srinagar to Chandigarh: Check cities where Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet have halted flight operations amid Operation Sindoor
Home Minister Amit Shah's first reaction on Operation Sindoor, says 'it is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam'
'Killing of Pahalgam victims avenged....',Hyder Shah, father of Pahalgam attack victim hails Indian action against Pakistan
Operation Sindoor: Defence Ministry begins press conference; WATCH here
Meet superstar with career of over 30 years, net worth of Rs 350 crore, who is now facing ban after remarks on Pahalgam terror attack, his name is..
China's BIG reaction to Operation Sindoor, asks India, Pakistan to remain calm, says 'Prioritise peace and stability'
‘World must show zero tolerance for terrorism’: EAM S Jaishankar's first reaction to Operation Sindoor
More trouble for rattled Pakistan as international airlines issue urgent travel advisory after Operation Sindoor
'I destroyed someone’s career..': Karan Johar reacts to tag of 'flagbearer of nepotism', says 'I have always been an insider'
WhatsApp to stop working on these iPhones due to...; know what you need to do
DNA Fact Check: Mumbai airport gets bomb threat call targeting IndiGo flight? Know truth behind
After Operation Sindoor, will CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 be DELAYED? Know expected date, time, step-by-step guide to access results
Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala look reminds netizens of THIS movie, say 'return of...'
Operation Sindoor: Opp leaders Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Aditya Thackeray, others hail precise strikes against terror targets: 'Hit them, hard enough that...'
Operation Sindoor: Defence Ministry to hold press conference at 10 am today
Operation Sindoor: Why was Muridke among India's prime targets against Pakistan? Know how it impacts Lashkar-e-Taiba
What is Operation Sindoor? Why Modi govt named Indian strikes on terror camps in Pakistan as 'Sindoor'? Hidden meaning is...
Operation Sindoor: How far is Jaish stronghold Bhawalpur in Pakistan from LoC?
Jammu and Kashmir: 3 civilians killed in indiscriminate firing by Pakistan from across LoC
Operation Sindoor: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks to Army, Air Force and Navy chiefs after strike on Pakistan
'Jai Hind ki sena': Riteish Deshmukh, Nimrat Kaur, Bollywood celebs hail Indian Army's Operation Sindoor
'PM Modi did it for our children': Emotional reactions from families of Pahalgam attack victims as Indian army hits terror roots in Pakistan and PoJK
Fact Check: Did Pakistan Air Force target Srinagar airbase? Know truth behind viral video
Operation Sindoor: Why was Bahawalpur attacked and what is its link with Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar
Meet man from small Himalayan village, who lost his sister at 17 due to no treatment, has now restored sight of 100000 poor patients for free, he is...
KKR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Best picks of fantasy XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings game
Pregnant woman shows energetic dance moves, shocks netizens who say, ‘kya ye bacche...’
Operation Sindoor: India strikes Pakistan terror camps with Hammer bombs, can hit enemy at range of...
Meet woman who left Ratan Tata's TCS, then built her IT firm, now a billionaire with net worth of Rs...