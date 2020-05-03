15 BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi

15 Border Security personnel (BSF) personnel tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi on Saturday (May 2).

The BSF stated that seven of their personnel who were on duty with the Delhi Police in Jama Masjid and Chandani Mahal area tested positive for the virus. The personnel belonged to 126 Battalion BSF and 178 Batallion BSF.

They were admitted to an isolation facility of the CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) Referral hospital located in Greater Noida.

Eight more BSF personnel were found to be COVID-19 positive at a force hospital at Delhi's RK Puram. It includes two BSF men who are suffering from cancer and their attendants.

Two BSF personnel who were suffering from cancer visited the cancer speciality hospital at the BSF hospital ward and were found to be positive. Both these patients were shifted to Jai Prakash Narayan Trauma Centre.

Two more BSF personnel were found to be COVID-19 in Tripura. One of them was admitted to the local hospital at Dhalai district and the other person found positive is his attendant.

The BSF now has 17 personnel in totality who have contracted the virus.