On Holika Dahan night in Ahmedabad, a group of youths caused chaos, leading to the arrest of 14 individuals by the police.

On the night of Holika Dahan in Ahmedabad, a group of young men created chaos on the streets, causing widespread fear and panic in the area. The group started engaging in violent activities, including breaking vehicle windows and vandalizing shops. The situation quickly escalated, leaving people worried and many staying indoors to avoid getting caught in the mayhem.

Videos of the incident soon went viral on social media, showing the youths causing havoc and disrupting public order. This sparked outrage among the public, with many expressing concern over the lawlessness that seemed to take place in the heart of the city. The police immediately intervened, launching a quick investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible.

गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में होलिका दहन की रात कुछ युवकों की टोली ने सड़क पर जमकर आतंक मचाया था और तोड़फोड़ की थी. अब पुलिस ने 14 युवकों को अरेस्ट करने के बाद उनकी हेकड़ी निकाल दी. हालांकि कुछ वीडियो में पुलिस युवक की जमकर पिटाई… pic.twitter.com/3k9UnYSfSJ — NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) March 15, 2025

Within hours of the incident, the police arrested 14 individuals involved in the chaos. These young men were reportedly detained after police action, which involved a direct and strict approach. However, in some of the videos, the police can be seen aggressively handling the suspects, leading to some controversy. In these videos, some youths appear to be severely beaten, which has sparked a debate over whether the police overstepped their authority.

Despite the criticism over the police’s methods, authorities maintain that the actions taken were necessary to restore order. The arrested youths were reportedly involved in multiple criminal activities, including the destruction of public and private property. The police emphasized that such behavior would not be tolerated and that strict legal action would be taken against those involved.

This incident has raised concerns about public safety and the role of law enforcement in maintaining order during public celebrations. However, it has also sent a strong message that such disruptive activities will not be ignored, and the police will take immediate and decisive action against those who engage in illegal acts. The authorities are also ensuring that further vigilance is maintained to prevent any future occurrences of similar nature.