The teenage girl is reportedly from Thimmathur, a small village in the Thottamanju area of Tamil Nadu. After studying till Class 7th in a local school, she had been staying at home and was recently married off to the man seen carrying her in the viral video.

A 14-year-old girl was seen roughly carried away by a man while another man and a woman followed them in a video shot in Karnataka’s Hosur.

The teenage girl is reportedly from Thimmathur, a small village in the Thottamanju area of Tamil Nadu. After studying till Class 7th in a local school, she had been staying at home and was recently married off to the man seen carrying her in the viral video.

The so-called husband, Madesh, is a 29-year-old labourer from the village of Kalikuttai in Karnataka.

Backstory

The wedding took place in Bengaluru on Monday, March 3.

After returning to her hometown post the wedding, the girl refused to go to her in-laws’ place, voicing protests to her parents and relatives.

However, nobody paid heed to her requests as Madesh and his 38-year-old brother Mallesh, along with the latter’s wife, forcibly took the girl away. Visuals of the incident were recorded by onlookers and shared on social media.

A police complaint has been filed by the girl's grandmother and an all-women police station in Denkanikottai is investigating the matter.

A 14-year-old girl was forced into marriage with a 29-year-old man in a remote village near #Bengaluru, #Karnataka. This came to light when a video of the girl being dragged away from her relative's house went viral.



The girl, hailing from the hamlet of #Thimmattur in the… pic.twitter.com/KlUFfohnjM — Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) March 7, 2025

5 arrests made

The police have so far arrested five people – Madesh, Mallesh and his wife, and the girl's parents.

Cases have been filed against all of them under various sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and the Child marriage Act. All of them now face two years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

The girl is currently living with her grandparents.

The legal age of marriage for a woman in India is 18 years. However, child marriages remain prevalent across the country.

In Karnataka alone, authorities had received information about 180 child marriages in 2023- 2024; 105 of these marriages were prevented while police cases were filed in the remaining 75 instances.