A tragic incident took place on Friday afternoon in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh. A 14-year-old child, Pranshu, fell from the 14th floor of a multi-story building in a posh society in Greater Noida West (also known as Noida Extension). The child was playing on the balcony of a flat in the Paramount Emotions Society, located in the Bisrakh police station area, when the accident occurred.

At around 3:00 p.m., Pranshu was playing on the balcony of his family's flat when, for reasons yet unknown, his foot slipped. In an attempt to regain his balance, Pranshu lost control and tragically fell from the balcony. The fall caused severe injuries, and he died instantly as his body hit the ground. The impact was so intense that his body was torn apart.

As soon as the authorities were informed about the accident, Noida Police rushed to the scene. They secured the body and began their investigation. The police in-charge of Bisrakh police station confirmed the identity of the victim as Pranshu. A Panchnama was prepared, and the body was sent for post-mortem to determine the cause of death. Investigations are underway, and the police have also questioned witnesses and people present in the vicinity at the time of the incident.

The entire society has been left in a state of shock and grief over the loss of the young boy. His family is devastated, and the tragic event has left a deep emotional impact on the community. The authorities are working to piece together the details of how the accident happened and ensure proper action is taken.

