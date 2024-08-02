Twitter
India

India

14 inmates including 8 females and 6 males 'mysteriously' die in July at Delhi shelter home

The official report stated that a total of 25 deaths were recorded from February 2024, out of which 14 deaths occurred (Male-6, Female-8) in the shelter home in the month of July only.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 08:05 PM IST

14 inmates including 8 females and 6 males 'mysteriously' die in July at Delhi shelter home
Asha Kiran Shelter Home
    Most number of deaths (14) have been recorded in the month of July in Asha Kiran Shelter Home being run in Delhi's Rohini area, an official report said.A controversy has erupted over the deaths in the shelter home.

    The official report stated that a total of 25 deaths were recorded from February 2024, out of which 14 deaths occurred (Male-6, Female-8) in the shelter home in the month of July only.

    The report from Asha Kiran Shelter Home to the Delhi Government mentioned loose motion and unconsciousness as being the reason behind deaths. Other reasons included- mild fever, loose stools and vomiting.

    Reacting to the incident, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi said, "Asha Kiran shelter home is being run in Delhi...Those who live here are abandoned people rescued by the police. A report is coming that 14 deaths have occurred here in July, among 14 one is a child. This is a serious matter and to investigate this a magisterial enquiry has been ordered. The preliminary report will be submitted within 24 hrs. If there is any negligence seen in the report by any official, strict action will be taken against them."

    "I assure the people of Delhi that if any death has occurred due to any negligence, here, the person involved will not be spared. We are waiting for the postmortem report and after 24 hrs the preliminary report of the magisterial enquiry will come out, we will take action as per that," she added.

    Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has desired that a comprehensive inquiry on the state of affairs of all Shelter Homes being run by the GNCTD, including into the deaths at Asha Kiran Home, is undertaken and a report, inter alia, fixing responsibility is presented within one week. Action be initiated against the administrator of the facility immediately. LG has also desired that the parents/guardians of the individuals, whose death has taken place are contacted and compensated suitably.

    National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma arrived at Asha Kiran after several deaths were reported here. 

    "Shelters run by the Delhi government have become a death trap for innocent people. Asha Kiran, which has a capacity of 250, has 450 people living in it without proper food, water and medicine. Atishi (Delhi Minister) should be made responsible for contaminated water they are been provided," the NCW Chief said.

    "Most of the women who died in Asha Kiran Shelter home run by the Delhi government were under 40 years. Young lives are lost because of the sheer negligence of the Delhi Government. Who is responsible for these deaths @AtishiAAP?" she added. 

    (This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
