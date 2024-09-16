14 injured in explosion in Andhra Pradesh's Amalapuram

The two-story building has been severely damaged, said police. All the injured were rushed to the Amalapuram Area Hospital

Fourteen people were severely injured in an explosion that occurred in Andhra Pradesh's Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday, police said. The blast occurred in a residential building in Ravulacheruvu, Amalapuram town, where firecrackers were getting manufactured unauthorisedly.

The two-story building has been severely damaged, said police. All the injured were rushed to the Amalapuram Area Hospital. One person undergoing treatment is in critical condition, said police. Local MLA Aythabattula Ananda Rao and Amalapuram Town Police officials visited the explosion site to assess the situation.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been ascertained. However, an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

