14 Air India flights cancelled amid North America 5G scare

Air India has cancelled 14 international routes to the United States while the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) is trying to resolve the matter. Following the implementation of 5G connectivity in North America that could result in compromising aircraft tracking capabilities, Air India has cancelled 14 flights on India-US routes beginning Wednesday. In the meantime, DGCA chairman Arun Kumar told PTI that the Indian aviation authority was collaborating "in close coordination with our airlines to address the scenario" caused by the installation of 5G technology in the United States.

US aviation regulator Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had on January 14 said that "5G interference with the aircraft's radio altimeter could prevent engine and braking systems from transitioning to landing mode, which could prevent an aircraft from stopping on the runway". Altimeter measures height of the aircraft above the ground. The band on which altimeter works is close to that on which 5G system works. Total three carriers -- American Airlines, Delta Airlines and Air India -- currently operate direct flights between India and the US. American Airlines and Delta Airlines did not respond to PTI's queries regarding this matter. Air India cancelled eight flights and six flights that were scheduled to operate on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

It stated on Twitter that it won't be operating eight India-US flights on Wednesday "due to deployment of the 5G communications in the US". These eight Air India flights were: Delhi-New York, New York-Delhi, Delhi-Chicago, Chicago-Delhi, Delhi- San Francisco, San Francisco-Delhi, Delhi-Newark and Newark-Delhi. Later during the day, Air India officials said that a total of six India-US flights scheduled to operate on Thursday has been cancelled too. The six flights -- scheduled to operate on Thursday but cancelled -- are: Delhi-Chicago, Chicago-Delhi, Delhi- San Francisco, San Francisco-Delhi, Delhi-Newark and Newark-Delhi.