130 crore Indian population are 'Hindu society' for Sangh: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that India has always been "Hindutvawadi", adding that the country's 130 crore population is regarded as "Hindu society" by the Sangh.

While addressing a three-day event of RSS in Hyderabad, Bhagwat said, "When RSS calls someone a Hindu then it means those people who consider India as their motherland and love it...The son of mother India, irrespective of what language he speaks, which religion he practices, whether he follows any form of worship or not, is a Hindu."

"So for the Sangh, all 130 crore people of India are a Hindu society. RSS considers everyone as their own and wants the development of everyone. Sangh wants to take everyone together," he added.

He also stated that change in the country cannot be brought by politics, but by its people.

The meeting in Hyderabad was attended by Mos for Home G Kishan Reddy, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav and other leaders from the Telangana unit of the party.

Prior to the program where Bhagwat addressed the gathering at Saroornagar stadium, RSS activists took out foot marches from different places and joined the main march to the venue.

Meanwhile, earlier at an event in Pune, Bhagwat said that opening more cow shelter in jails as it would reduce the criminal tendency of the prisoners.

Bhagwat said, "Cow shelters were opened in jails and some inmates started rearing cows. Jailers of different prisons have told me, on two-three occasions, that criminal mindset of jail inmates who reared cows, decreased."

He claimed that for the idea to be implemented on a global level, proper 'documentation' noting the changes in the behavioral patterns of the criminals is necessary.

The RSS chief considers "Gau Mata" as an integral part of "Hindu culture."