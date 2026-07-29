13 Indian seafarers trapped in Ukraine, 2 stranded in Iran as FSUI seeks urgent evacuation

The seafarers' union called on authorities, shipowners and the vessel’s flag state to take immediate steps to protect the crew and arrange their safe return.

Indian crew members aboard a vessel stranded at a Ukrainian port and at Port Bushehr, Iran, amid ongoing drone and missile attacks. The Federation of Seafarers’ Unions of India (FSUI) has urged authorities to take urgent action to ensure their safety and evacuation.

13 Indian seafarers stranded in Ukrainian port

About Indian seafarers stuck at a Ukrainian port, FSUI said M.V. AMIR1, currently docked at the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk, has 15 crew members on board, including 13 Indian seafarers, who are facing a “terrible and life-threatening situation.” They said repeated drone and missile attacks were being carried out in the immediate vicinity of the vessel, leaving crew members fearing a possible direct strike. The union called on authorities, shipowners and the vessel’s flag state to take immediate steps to protect the crew and arrange their safe return.

Urgent Appeal | M.V. AMIR1

M.V. AMIR1, currently at Ukrainian port Chornomorsk with 15 crew on board, including 13 Indian seafarers, is trapped in a terrible and life-threatening situation.

Repeated drone and missile attacks are being attempted in the immediate vicinity of the… pic.twitter.com/tIIwuC9Mdk — FSUI (@FSUIINDIA) July 28, 2026

2 Indian seafarers stuck at Iranian port: watch video

On Wednesday, FSUI called for urgent action for two Indian seafarers who remained stranded for 12 months on vessel #PSD-1 at Port Bushehr, Iran. In a post on X, the union said they were stranded in a war zone with continuous attacks nearby (within 100 metres). On 5 March, they jumped into the sea and swam to the port to save their lives, only to be forced back on board by the owner. They received no salary, no lights, no generator and faced a severe shortage of water and food for 12 months. "No repatriation. They are living a life of imprisonment, abandoned like on a deserted island," it added.

They urged the Indian Embassy, which issued an advisory for Indians to leave Iran, to also accommodate these two seafarers under the same advisory for their immediate repatriation. The two seafarers are identified as Saurav Patil and Navin Kumar, as both shared their ordeal in the enclosed video. "Please act now to bring them home safely," added the post.

URGENT APPEAL

Two Indian seafarers remain stranded for 12 months on vessel #PSD-1 at Port Bushehr, Iran.

In a war zone with continuous attacks nearby (within 100 metres). On 5 March, they jumped into the sea and swam to the port to save their lives — only to be forced back on… pic.twitter.com/ce2PWOXFhF — FSUI (@FSUIINDIA) July 29, 2026

MEA on stranded Indian seafarers

India has called for a strong diplomatic protest with Ukraine over repeated attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea that have killed several Indian seafarers. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk, criticising the attacks on civilian shipping.

The MEA urged Kyiv to ensure the safety of merchant vessels and crews. The move follows recent strikes on MV OMORFI, MV Golden Leo, and MV AGN Ragnar, which resulted in the deaths of at least five Indian seafarers and left others missing or injured.