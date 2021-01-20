13 dead in accident in WB's Jalpaiguri due to fog, PM Modi announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh for deceased

At least 13 people were killed in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday night due to reduced visibility caused by fog.

The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment.

West Bengal: 13 people died in an accident in Dhupguri city of Jalpaiguri district last night, due to reduced visibility caused due to fog. The injured were taken to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/HHUvqCist6 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2021

As many as 18 people also sustained injuries in the accident.

"A vehicle collided head-on with a boulder loaded truck whose driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the divider and slipped towards its right side. Two other vehicles coming from the wrong side collided into the body of the truck due to which boulders loaded in the vehicle fell on them. Another small lorry in front of the truck was also damaged. In all, four vehicles got damaged," Sumant Roy, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Jalpaiguri said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each to be given to the kin of those who have lost their lives.

"The road accident in Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) is extremely anguishing. In this time of sadness, prayers with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"From the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in West Bengal. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured," another tweet by the Prime Minister's Office said.