‘13 crore voter deletion claim misleading’: ECI hits back at SIR allegations

The Election Commission said the 13 crore electors listed under the ASDD category at the draft stage were not all deleted voters and explained how the SIR process works.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has rejected claims that around 13 crore voters were removed from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), saying the figure has been misinterpreted.

In its frequently asked questions document on the SIR process, the poll panel said around 13 crore electors were placed under the Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD) category while preparing the draft electoral rolls. The Commission clarified that this classification does not mean that all these names were deleted from the final voter list.

The figure includes around 2.8 crore deceased voters, three crore voters who were absent or could not be traced, 6.3 crore electors who had permanently shifted and nearly one crore people whose names appeared at more than one location.

Political parties given lists for verification

The ECI said the draft electoral rolls, along with the ASDD lists, were shared with political parties and their Booth Level Agents (BLAs) so that the entries could be checked.

It also said eligible voters were allowed to submit claims and objections against entries in the draft rolls. The Commission stressed that the final numbers would be known only after the revision process is completed in the remaining states and Union Territories.

According to the ECI, the purpose of the SIR exercise is to ensure that eligible voters remain on the rolls while errors and ineligible entries are removed through the prescribed process.

ECI rejects ‘vote chori’ allegations

The Commission also rejected allegations that the SIR exercise was being used for “vote chori”, calling the claim part of a misleading narrative.

It said voter registration involves several checks, including field verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), scrutiny by agents of political parties, a claims-and-objections process and the option to appeal decisions taken by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).

The ECI also denied claims that the Chief Election Commissioner had taken decisions without the involvement of the other two Election Commissioners.

Commission says decisions were unanimous

The poll panel said all decisions related to the exercise were taken unanimously by the three-member Commission.

It added that questions and observations raised while preparing decisions were part of the normal administrative and deliberative process and should not automatically be treated as signs of disagreement among the Election Commissioners.

The ECI further denied allegations that electoral roll databases had been centralised or that field officers were being prevented from accessing the ECINET platform.

According to the Commission, electoral rolls continue to be maintained by state-level authorities, while ECINET serves as a digital platform to help officials carry out their statutory duties.

2.37 crore young voters added since June 2025

The ECI also addressed concerns over the addition of young voters to electoral rolls.

It said around 2.37 crore Gen Z voters aged between 18 and 28 had been added since the SIR process began on June 24, 2025. Eligible citizens can continue to apply for inclusion in the electoral rolls using Form 6.

The Commission has also announced steps to make the revision process easier for voters.

In cases where voters receive notices over unmapped entries or logical discrepancies, Booth Level Officers will visit their homes to collect the required documents and upload them to ECINET.

In Maharashtra, the deadline for filing claims and objections has been extended to October 12, 2026. The disposal of notices and objections is scheduled to be completed by November 10.