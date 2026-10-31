1.27 Crore Hindu Voters Missing From Rolls: CM Yogi flags gaps in SIR, asks BJP workers to stay vigilant

UP CM Yogi Adityanath says 1.27 crore Hindus missing from voter lists, claims BJP weak in 28 urban seats. 2.04 crore names deleted in UP SIR exercise.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged BJP workers to remain vigilant over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, claiming that crores of Hindu voters were missing from the lists.

Addressing the BJP state executive committee meeting, the Chief Minister claimed that the names of 1.27 crore Hindus were missing from the electoral rolls and stressed the need to ensure all eligible voters are included.

Missing voters weakening BJP in 28 seats

Adityanath said the alleged deletions were weakening the party's position in 28 urban local body constituencies. Citing population figures, he argued that Uttar Pradesh should have more than 16 crore voters, against the current electorate of approximately 13 crore.

He pointed out that 66 lakh people whose names figure in panchayat electoral rolls were missing from Assembly constituency voter lists. Similarly, 55 lakh beneficiaries of government welfare schemes were allegedly absent from the rolls. Around 4.5 lakh young people in the 18-19 age group were also missing, he said.

The Chief Minister expressed concern that only four lakh voters were added during the previous SIR exercise and instructed workers to coordinate with Booth Level Officers to ensure inclusion of all eligible voters.

2.04 crore names deleted in SIR

Meanwhile, more than 2.04 crore voters were removed from Uttar Pradesh's electoral rolls following the SIR exercise, with deletions largely concentrated in urban areas and a higher proportion of women voters affected. More than 84 lakh new voters were added, taking the final electorate to 13,39,84,792, according to data released by the Election Commission of India.

Adityanath has tasked MPs, MLAs and party office-bearers with ensuring that Hindu voters are included in the rolls and called for regular reviews of the exercise.

This is not the first time Adityanath has raised concerns over alleged exclusion of Hindu voters. In the past too, he has urged BJP workers to ensure their names are included in voter lists.