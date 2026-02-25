FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Not going to win you World Cup': Salman Ali Agha’s wife hits back at Pakistan fans over social media abuse

India vs Zimbabwe Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026 Live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ZIM match live on TV, online?

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share glimpses of Haldi ceremony from VIROSH wedding in Udaipur; see viral pics

Bhooth Bangla first song teaser: Akshay Kumar brings back Bhool Bhulaiyaa vibes in Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge - Watch

Pakistan: Suicide bomber blows himself up, killing four policemen in Punjab; horrifying CCTV video surfaces

125 screenings, gala premiers: CM Rekha Gupta unveils International Film Festival Delhi 2026, check dates

Microsoft founder Bill Gates' bombshell statement, admits to affairs with 2 Russian women, apologises for Epstein ties

Lucknow Blue Drum Horror: Accused’s new statement after arrest for killing father, says ‘Galti se ho gaya’

Martin Short's daughter Katherine Short found dead at her Los Angeles home in apparent suicide, she was just 42

Exclusive: Shubh Mahurat of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's two wedding ceremonies out! Telugu rituals will happen at...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Not going to win you World Cup': Salman Ali Agha’s wife hits back at Pakistan fans over social media abuse

'Not going to win you World Cup': Salman Ali Agha’s wife hits back at Pakistan

India vs Zimbabwe Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026 Live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ZIM match live on TV, online?

India vs Zimbabwe Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026 Live streaming: When and where to

Bhooth Bangla first song teaser: Akshay Kumar brings back Bhool Bhulaiyaa vibes in Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge - Watch

Bhooth Bangla first song teaser: Akshay Kumar brings back Bhool Bhulaiyaa vibes

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times

From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances

From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh

VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics

VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s

HomeIndia

INDIA

125 screenings, gala premiers: CM Rekha Gupta unveils International Film Festival Delhi 2026, check dates

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday unveiled the curtain raiser for the first-ever International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026 at the Delhi Secretariat. The event is scheduled from March 25-31 and will include masterclasses, gala premiers, workshops and more.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 25, 2026, 07:33 PM IST

125 screenings, gala premiers: CM Rekha Gupta unveils International Film Festival Delhi 2026, check dates
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has unveiled IFFD 2026
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday unveiled the curtain raiser for the first-ever International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026 at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday. While describing it as a historic opportunity to make Delhi a global hub of cultural and cinematic centre, CM Rekha Gupta said the festival would mark a significant milestone for the capital. Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra was also present on the occasion. 

A celebration of the capital’s creative strength  

The Chief Minister said that the festival is not just a film festival, but a celebration of Delhi’s creative strength, cultural heritage and modern outlook. The huge public festival will ensure participation from all sections of society, bringing world cinema closer to people. The festival will prove to be a platform to provide local filmmakers and technicians with international exposure and opportunities for dialogue with national and global talent. 

Scheduled from March 25 to 31 March 2026, the event will be hosted across venues in New Delhi, including Bharat Mandapam. The event is expected to open new avenues in film tourism, talent development, AVGC, creative industries and employment generation. 

Over 125 films to be screened 

The International Film Festival Delhi is a government-led initiative that is being organised by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC). IFFD 2026 will have more than 125 Indian and international films screened. The programme will also feature gala premieres, masterclasses, industry dialogues, workshops and cultural performances. 

International platform for young talent 

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said that distinguished filmmakers, actors, directors and technical experts from India and abroad will participate. He further remarked that the event will provide young talent with an international platform, promote dialogue on new technologies and evolving cinematic practices, and further strengthen Delhi’s cultural identity. It will also energise tourism, employment and the creative industries. 

Key attractions 

The festival’s main attractions will include grand gala premieres and star-studded special screenings, offering audiences a unique experience of cinematic brilliance and creative excellence. Special showcases dedicated to digital and emerging cinema and the high-octane CineXchange Film Market and Cineverse Expo will create fresh opportunities for networking, distribution and investment for professionals from across the film industry.  

In addition, masterclasses by distinguished filmmakers and experts, along with industry panel discussions, will offer participants in-depth insights and practical understanding. Cultural evenings and live performances will further enrich the event, transforming it into a multi-dimensional celebration where art and entertainment converge. 

By ensuring access to world cinema in public spaces, the festival will introduce wider audiences to high-quality international films.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Not going to win you World Cup': Salman Ali Agha’s wife hits back at Pakistan fans over social media abuse
'Not going to win you World Cup': Salman Ali Agha’s wife hits back at Pakistan
India vs Zimbabwe Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026 Live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ZIM match live on TV, online?
India vs Zimbabwe Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026 Live streaming: When and where to
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share glimpses of Haldi ceremony from VIROSH wedding in Udaipur; see viral pics
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share glimpses of their Haldi ceremony
Bhooth Bangla first song teaser: Akshay Kumar brings back Bhool Bhulaiyaa vibes in Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge - Watch
Bhooth Bangla first song teaser: Akshay Kumar brings back Bhool Bhulaiyaa vibes
Pakistan: Suicide bomber blows himself up, killing four policemen in Punjab; horrifying CCTV video surfaces
CCTV video captures deadly suicide bombing in Pakistan's Punjab
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times
From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances
From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s
From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits at grand wedding celebration | See pics
From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits
Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday in graceful lime-green saree: Family moments, expensive gifts, hand-foot casting | See pics
Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement