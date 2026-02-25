125 screenings, gala premiers: CM Rekha Gupta unveils International Film Festival Delhi 2026, check dates

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday unveiled the curtain raiser for the first-ever International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026 at the Delhi Secretariat. The event is scheduled from March 25-31 and will include masterclasses, gala premiers, workshops and more.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday unveiled the curtain raiser for the first-ever International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026 at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday. While describing it as a historic opportunity to make Delhi a global hub of cultural and cinematic centre, CM Rekha Gupta said the festival would mark a significant milestone for the capital. Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra was also present on the occasion.

A celebration of the capital’s creative strength

The Chief Minister said that the festival is not just a film festival, but a celebration of Delhi’s creative strength, cultural heritage and modern outlook. The huge public festival will ensure participation from all sections of society, bringing world cinema closer to people. The festival will prove to be a platform to provide local filmmakers and technicians with international exposure and opportunities for dialogue with national and global talent.

Scheduled from March 25 to 31 March 2026, the event will be hosted across venues in New Delhi, including Bharat Mandapam. The event is expected to open new avenues in film tourism, talent development, AVGC, creative industries and employment generation.

Over 125 films to be screened

The International Film Festival Delhi is a government-led initiative that is being organised by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC). IFFD 2026 will have more than 125 Indian and international films screened. The programme will also feature gala premieres, masterclasses, industry dialogues, workshops and cultural performances.

International platform for young talent

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said that distinguished filmmakers, actors, directors and technical experts from India and abroad will participate. He further remarked that the event will provide young talent with an international platform, promote dialogue on new technologies and evolving cinematic practices, and further strengthen Delhi’s cultural identity. It will also energise tourism, employment and the creative industries.

Key attractions

The festival’s main attractions will include grand gala premieres and star-studded special screenings, offering audiences a unique experience of cinematic brilliance and creative excellence. Special showcases dedicated to digital and emerging cinema and the high-octane CineXchange Film Market and Cineverse Expo will create fresh opportunities for networking, distribution and investment for professionals from across the film industry.

In addition, masterclasses by distinguished filmmakers and experts, along with industry panel discussions, will offer participants in-depth insights and practical understanding. Cultural evenings and live performances will further enrich the event, transforming it into a multi-dimensional celebration where art and entertainment converge.

By ensuring access to world cinema in public spaces, the festival will introduce wider audiences to high-quality international films.