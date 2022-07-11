123 people rescued in 112 missions, rescue operation around Amarnath cave to conclude in 2-3 days: IAF

Air Commodore Pankaj Mittal

Days after the cloudburst incident near the Amarnath shrine, Air Commodore Pankaj Mittal addressed the media and provided details on how the Indian Air Force (IAF) and other organisations handled the rescue efforts. A flash flood triggered by the cloudburst claimed the lives of at least 16 people.

Speaking to the press, Air Commodore Mittal said, "The operation began on the night of July 8, but since there wasn't much time left in the day, our main goal was to establish the plan and the coordination between various agencies since this was a joint operation between agencies like the ARMY, CRPF, BSF, and J&K POLICE."

"The main air operations started around 8 am on July 9. The main assets we used were 4 MI 17, 4 Cheetas were also mobilised and two fix wing assets, which helped in getting manpower and other assets from other parts of the country. Despite the bad weather we managed to complete 112 missions, we rescued 123 people and also carried 7 mortal remains back to Srinagar. On July 9, we carried 500 food packets and approximately 29 tonnes of relief and rescue material was flown in," the IAF officer added.

Budgam, J&K | During these missions, we carried out the evacuation of 123 people from the shrine and the cave as well as Panjtarni. We also carried several mortal remains back to Srinagar: Air Commodore Pankaj Mittal on IAF operations following the Amarnath cave cloudburst pic.twitter.com/XOQ06QzTHr — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

While thanking other agencies for their help and coordination, Air Commodore Pankaj Mittal said, "This joint operation would not have been possible without the coordination and cooperation between multiple agencies. All of us worked together in a coordinating manner, towards the same goal and the result was satisfactory."

The Amarnath Yatra was restarted by authorities on Monday morning after being put on hold for days because of a flash flood that was caused by a cloudburst close to the cave shrine. The phrase "we are waiting for the darshan of Bhole Baba" was repeatedly heard among the pilgrims, who were all extremely inspired to begin their Amarnath Yatra.

Earlier, the yatra was partially suspended due to adverse weather conditions causing disruptions on the route. As per the information by Amarnath Shrine Board, the yatra recommenced from the Nunwan Pahalgam side. Reportedly, a fresh batch of Amarnath pilgrims has recommenced from the Jammu base camp.