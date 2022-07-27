Search icon
1200-year-old Lord Vishnu idol unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir

An archaeological team established that the three-headed with four arms sculpture dates back roughly to the 9th Century AD.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 09:10 PM IST

Police handover the old sculpture recovered from Budgam District to Archaeology department | Photo: ANI

A 9th Century idol of Lord Vishnu was among two ancient sculptures unearthed in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The sculptures were found by residents of Gudsathoo village in Budgam while digging land. A team was rushed to the spot after the residents informed the police about the finding. The police recovered the sculpture and took it to the district police headquarters. 

A Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums team was called in to examine the idol and found that the sculpture is of Lord Vishnu. They reached a conclusion that the sculpture dates back roughly to the 9th Century AD  and is around 1,200 years old. 

The sculpture is three-headed with four arms. It has a lotus on the upper right hand of the idol. The expert team informed that the sculpture is a mix of Gandhara and Mathura School of Art. 

The other sculpture was recovered from Budgam’s Khag area. On examination, the team of Department Archives, Archaeology and Museums found out that the sculpture is part of Panch Mukh.

Both the artefacts were handed over to Deputy Director, Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Kashmir by the police.

(With inputs from ANI)

