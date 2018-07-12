Headlines

India

12-yr-old killed, 3 hurt in stray grenade blast in J&K

12-year-old boy was killed after a stray grenade from the gunbattle on Tuesday went off in the Memendar village.

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 06:10 AM IST

A Special Forces commando was killed after security forces launched a major offensive against the highly-entrenched militants in the thick jungles of Kupwara in the border district of North Kashmir. In another incident, a 12-year-old boy was killed and three others injured after a stray explosive device they were fiddling with went off in Memendar village of South Kashmir's Shopian district.

"We launched a cordon-and-search operation in the forest area on Tuesday evening and there was intermittent firing between the militants and the forces. Today (Wednesday) one personnel of the Army was martyred," said Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar, Superintendent of Police, Kupwara.

Police said they are expecting two to three militants hiding in the areas. "Searches are on. There are likelihood of two to three militants in the area", said Shriram.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old boy was killed after a stray grenade from the gunbattle on Tuesday went off in the Memendar village. All the three injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment as the police said they are investigating the case.

"Conflict claims one more life this time of a little child with many injured! Our children are not safe even while playing! Each day Kashmiri's pay the cost of the lingering conflict as the world looks on and there is little effort to put an end the tragedy that Kashmir has become", tweeted Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of moderate Hurriyat Conference.

Incidentally, on the final day of his visit, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh visited the forward areas of Kashmir Valley to review the prevailing security situation and strategy for counter infiltration and counter terrorist operations.

