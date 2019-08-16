12-year-old Karnataka boy awarded for guiding ambulance cross flooded bridge

A 12-year-old boy in Karnataka has been awarded for bravery for guiding an ambulance, which was deeply stuck over a flooded bridge after incessant rainfall in the area. The boy, who has been identified as Venkatesh, was awarded by the Raichur District Collector for helping the driver take his ambulance out of the flooded bridge safely.

The incident occurred near the Hirerayanakumpi village in Karnataka's Raichur district.

Venkatesh, who is a Class six student, was playing along with his friends on the banks of the stream when the ambulance driver called him for help.

Hearing the driver's call for help, Venkatesh agreed to guide him in taking his vehicle out of the water safely.

As Venkatesh was wading through waist-deep water to help the driver, a bystander recorded the entire incident on his mobile phone.

In the mobile clip, Venkatesh can be seen stumbling several times while attempting to help the driver.

At the end of the video, Venkatesh can be seen helping the driver successfully take the ambulance out of the water and rushing towards a nearby hospital.

IMD issues red alert in Karnataka IMD has predicted more rains for interior Karnataka till Saturday, with Belgavi district likely to receive moderate to heavy downpours. Schools and colleges have been ordered to remain shut till Saturday in Kodagu district Heavy to very heavy rains with strong winds will lash Chikkamagluru, Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada district on west coast and across the southern Western Ghats over next two days, it said

The ambulance was reportedly carrying sick children and the dead body of a woman.

As the news spread, Venkatesh was praised by everyone for his act of bravery and presence of mind.

It may be recalled that nearly 60 people have been killed and seven lakh displaced across 22 districts in flood-ravaged Karnataka. The state government has set up more than 1,000 relief camps to house those displaced by the worst floods.

Nearly 60,000 houses have been destroyed due to the natural calamity and state's Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family members of those who died.