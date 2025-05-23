A 12-year-old boy died allegedly by suicide after consuming pesticide on Friday, i.e., May 23.

A 12-year-old boy died allegedly by suicide after consuming pesticide on Friday, i.e., May 23. He was accused of stealing a packet of chips and asked to do sit-ups by a shopkeeper at Panskura in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur, a police officer said, as quoted by NDTV.

Krishendu Das, a class 7 student, allegedly lifted a packet of chips from a shop at Gosaiber Bazar after he failed to locate the shopkeeper named Subhankar Dikshit. As per his grieving mother, he had called out "unlce I will buy chips" repeatedly. Having gotten no response, he allegedly left the shop with one packet of chips, the report suggested.

Later, he was allegedly chased by Dikshit who slapped the kid and asked him to do sit-ups in full public view, said the officer quoting a complaint by the family. Krishendu's mother was also summoned to the spot who scolded him and slapped him. However, the boy kept reiterating that he would have come to pay later.

He even offered to pay the shopkeeper on the spot, who kept accusing him of lying. A sulking Krishendu came back home with his mother and locked himself in a room. After some time, his mother and some neighbours broke open the door only to find the child frothing from his mouth with a half-empty pesticide bottle lying by his side.

They also discovered a suicide note, written in Bengali. "Maa I am not a thief. I did not steal. Uncle (shopkeeper) was not around as I waited. While returning I spotted a kurkure packet lying on the road and picked it up. I love Kurkure," said the transcription of the note.

"These are my final words before leaving. Please excuse me for this act (consuming pesticide)", it further read. He was rushed to Tamluk hospital where he was admitted to ICU. However, he died soon afterwards.

Meanwhile, the shopowner claimed that he did not assault the child. After the incident became known and a crowd assembled before his shop, he couldn't be traced. A further investigation into the matter is underway.

(Suicide is preventable. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please reach out immediately to your nearest mental health specialist)