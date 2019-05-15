12 injured in grenade blast outside Guwahati mall

"A grenade blast took place at 8 pm in which six people are injured, an investigation is underway," said Deepak Kumar, Guwahati Commissioner of Police

At least twelve people sustained injuries in an explosion outside a mall on Zoo Road in Guwahati on Wednesday.

"A grenade blast took place at 8 pm in which at least people are injured, an investigation is underway," said Deepak Kumar, Guwahati Commissioner of Police.The area has been cordoned off and police is present at the spot. The injured have been referred to Guwahati Medical College Hospital for treatment. All injured are in stable condition.