Headlines

12 BJP leaders, including Union ministers, resign as MPs, likely to become MLAs; check full list

Watch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan teasing Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda at The Archies premiere leaves fans in splits

Effortlessly chop and dice vegetables with top kitchen choppers on Amazon

Rishabh Pant to play in IPL 2024? Delhi Capitals star drops massive hint on comeback - Watch

ICC Rankings: Meet new no.1 T20I bowler, it's not Rashid Khan, Ashwin, Jadeja

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sandeep Reddy Vanga called 'snowflake' as Animal Twitter account trolls Swanand Kirkire: 'Alphas don't get triggered...'

Effortlessly chop and dice vegetables with top kitchen choppers on Amazon

ICC Rankings: Meet new no.1 T20I bowler, it's not Rashid Khan, Ashwin, Jadeja

Batters who got dismissed for handling the ball in Test cricket

5 side effects of drinking too much water

Names for baby boys inspired by great Indian kings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

DNA Verified: Was a drunk Sunny Deol roaming alone at night on Mumbai streets? Here's the truth behind viral video

Meet superstar who gave first Rs 100 crore movie to film industry, quit acting, is popular among girls, he is now...

Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput fulfilled all his dreams from his bucket list: 'Jo jo usne likha tha..'

HomeIndia

India

12 BJP leaders, including Union ministers, resign as MPs, likely to become MLAs; check full list

The move has given rise to the view that the party leadership may bring in new faces at the helm in all three states.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 05:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel resigned from Lok Sabha on Wednesday as the BJP decided that all of its 12 MPs recently elected to state assemblies will quit Parliament, amid strong indications that they may join the new governments in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

The move has given rise to the view that the party leadership may bring in new faces at the helm in all three states. Senior leaders, however, declined to comment on such a development. BJP president J P Nadda accompanied 10 of them as they tendered their resignations from Parliament. Two others, Union Minister Renuka Singh and Mahant Balaknath, will also be quitting, party leaders said.

Other MPs who quit are Rakesh Singh, Udya Pratap Singh and Riti Pathak from Madhya Pradesh; Kirodi Lal Meena, Diya Kumari and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore from Rajasthan and Gomati Sai and Arun Sao from Chhattisgarh.

All except Meena are Lok Sabha members. Meena is a Rajya Sabha member. Patel said they took Prime Minister Narendra Singh's blessings before tendering their resignations. All three Union ministers will also be quitting the Modi government as a procedural formality. Tomar is a Cabinet minister handling the crucial agriculture portfolio, and their departure have sparked a fresh buzz within the party on whether Modi will induct new members in his council of ministers ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

READ | Winter Session 2023 Day 3: Gaurav Gogoi demands discussion on Manipur violence, says 'urgent need to...'

Tomar, a seasoned organisation man, and Patel, who comes from politically significant Other Backward Classes, are seen as possible chief ministerial choices in Madhya Pradesh along with the incumbent Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been at the helm in Madhya Pradesh since 2005 except for five months when Kamal Nath headed a Congress government after the 2018 assembly polls.

Amid speculation within the party that its leadership may pick one of the outgoing MPs as the new chief minister of Rajasthan, where veteran leader Vasundhara Raje is also in race, its senior functionaries said political factors involving social equation will be a key consideration in naming three chief ministers.

Raje (70) is a two-term former chief minister but her equation with the party's national leadership has not been very smooth. Sao, an OBC, and Sai, who comes from Scheduled Tribes, are seen as serious contenders due to their social background, image and relatively young profile. Raman Singh (71), a three-term former chief minister, is also being talked about but there is a view that the BJP leadership is looking for a generational change in leadership.

A party leader noted the prime minister's recent exhortations that women, youth, poor and farmers are the four biggest castes for him, adding that this may play a role in final decision. With Lok Sabha elections less than five months away, the party is likely to send a larger message about its social agenda with its chief ministerial choices.

Sources also did not rule out the possibility of having deputy chief ministers in the states to balance social equations and add to administrative heft. The BJP has swept to power in the three Hindi-speaking states, dismissing the challenge from the Congress in all of them as it raced to a two-thirds majority in Madhya Pradesh and a comfortable majority in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan in the polls where Modi and his guarantees powered its campaign.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan put separation rumours to rest, arrive at The Archies premiere together

'Sushant Singh Rajput was oversensitive': Mukesh Chhabra talks about his Dil Bechara star, says 'usko bahut dukh...'

RBI cancels licence of this bank due to inadequate capital, earning prospects

Housing prices rise in 41 cities including Delhi, Mumbai in July-Sept quarter

'Don’t vent ire of poll defeats in Parliament’: PM Modi urges opposition amid BJP's electoral triumph

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE