Aligarh Police have arrested 12 Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly entering India illegally and recovered Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, voter IDs, bank records and EPFO cards from them, SSP Aditya Bansal said.

Police have registered a case against all 12 individuals under relevant legal sections. (ANI Photo)

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh have arrested 12 Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly entering India illegally, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aditya Bansal said.

The arrests followed confidential information received by the police. During questioning, the individuals allegedly admitted that they had entered the country illegally, Bansal said.

Aadhaar, PAN and voter ID cards recovered

Police recovered several documents from the arrested individuals, including Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, voter identity cards, bank savings account records and Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) cards.

"Acting on confidential information, 12 Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested. They have disclosed that they had entered India illegally," Bansal said.

"Documents including Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, voter ID cards, bank savings account records, and EPFO cards were recovered from them," he added.

Mobile phones reveal contact with relatives in Bangladesh

Apart from the documents, police also seized mobile phones belonging to the arrested individuals. According to Bansal, an examination of the phones revealed calls and messages exchanged with their relatives in Bangladesh.

"Their mobile phones were also seized, containing evidence of calls and messages exchanged with their relatives in Bangladesh," the SSP said.

Police register case, further investigation underway

Police have registered a case against all 12 individuals under relevant legal sections. Further legal proceedings are underway as investigators examine the circumstances surrounding their alleged entry into India and the documents recovered during the operation.

"A case has been registered against them under relevant legal sections," Bansal said.