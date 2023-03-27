11th Vande Bharat Express to connect Delhi, Bhopal via Agra, check route here

Vande Bharat Express Train | Photo: PTI

The 11th Vande Bharat Express train will be launched between Delhi and Bhopal via Agra on April 1. This train will travel from Rani Kamlapati railway station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal to New Delhi railway station via Agra Cant station in Uttar Pradesh. The semi-high-speed train is set to cover the 709km distance in seven hours and 50 minutes.

The first Vande Bharat Express train for the Western central railway (WCR) zone will operate similarly to other routes and will operate six days a week. On Saturdays, there will be no service.

As per the proposed schedule, the VB express train will depart the Rani Kamlapati railway station at 5:55 am. It will reach Agra Cantt railway station at 11:40 am and will take a five-minute halt there. It will reach the New Delhi railway station at 1:45 pm.

On its way back, the train will depart New Delhi at 2:45 pm and reach Agra Cantt at 4:45 pm. It will reach the Rani Kamlapati railway station at 10:45 pm. The schedule is yet to get final approval from the Indian Railways.

Vande Bharat will run at a maximum speed of 160kmph over the Palwal - Agra section, 130 kmph between the Agra - Lalitpur section and 120kmph between the Lalitpur - Bina section of the North Central Railway (NCR) zone.

At present, there are ten Vande Bharat trains across the country. They are New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi – Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, Amb Andaura – New Delhi; Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad – Gandhinagar Capital; Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, Mumbai – Solapur; Mysuru – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Chennai Central, Nagpur – Bilaspur, Howrah – New Jalpaiguri and Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam routes.