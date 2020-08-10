118 Indians return home from Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border

Nearly 118 Indians who had been stuck in Pakistan during COVID-19 lockdown returned home via Attari-Wagah border on Monday, officials said.

As per government records, 495 Pakistani citizens have left India and 722 Indians returned home since the lockdown was imposed, restricting international travel.

An official at the border said that most of those who returned on Monday are from Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh. After formalities, some of them left for their respective homes.

Zaki Hussain, a Rajasthan resident, who came to pick up his wife at the border said she had been stuck there for six months. Hussain's wife had gone to meet their daughter in Pakistan and could not return even though she tried three or four times.

Now that she was given permission to return home by the two governments, Rubina is back.

Hussain, however, expressed regret over not taking prior permission from the Rajasthan government for travel as they will now be quarantined in Amritsar before being allowed to proceed.