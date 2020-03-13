112 Wuhan evacuees to leave ITBP quarantine facility after testing negative for COVID-19

All the 112 evacuees at the facility including 36 foreign nationals will start leaving the facility from Friday.

All Wuhan evacuees will leave the ITBP quarantine facility after being tested negative for Coronavirus. All the 112 evacuees at the facility including 36 foreign nationals will start leaving the facility from Friday.

It is to be noted that 647 Indians and seven Maldivians were evacuated from Wuhan and Hubei. 324 Indians from China's Wuhan province were evacuated in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak on February 1. On the following day, Air India airlifted the second batch of 330 people including 323 Indians and seven Maldivian citizens.

The Indian nationals were then redistributed into the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Chhawla Camp and Manesar Camp, organised by the armed forces. These camps are specially-designed, keeping in mind the Novel Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Air India flight carrying 150 Indians from Iran will be reaching Jaisalmer on 13 March, where they will be quarantined at an Indian Army facility there.

Another batch of 250 people being air evacuated from Iran on 14 March will also land in Jaisalmer and be quarantined at the Army facility at Jaisalmer.

About 6000 Indians are in Iran, out of which 1100 are pilgrims from the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and the state of Maharashtra, 300 are students from J&K and 1000 are fishermen from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Gujrat.

India evacuated 58 Indians from Iran on Tuesday via a special Indian Air Force flight. The flight also carried samples of 529 Indians stranded in the country to be tested.

Meanwhile, India recorded its first coronavirus death after the samples of a 76-year-old man who passed away on Tuesday in Karnataka's Kalaburagi tested positive.

A statement issued by B Sriramulu, Minister for Health and Family Welfare of Karnataka, read, "The 76-year-old man from Kalburgi who passed away and was a suspected COVID 19 patient has been Confirmed for COVID 19. The necessary contact tracing, isolation and other measures as per protocol are being carried out. Telangana government has also been informed since he went to a private hospital there."

The man had returned to Karnataka from Saudi Arabia about 10 days ago, reports corroborated, adding that the state government has upped its efforts to create awareness among the people regarding the outbreak.

The Government of India has also released State Helpline Numbers to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

There have been 76 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India. Even a three-year-old has tested positive in Kerala, who had a travel history to Italy with parents.

In December 2019, the coronavirus outbreak was first reported in Wuhan city of China. The disease has affected over 100 countries and has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.