110 ex-militants of Bodo terror outfit join BJP in Assam's Karbi Anglong district

More than a hundred former terrorists in Assam's Karbi Anglong district formally joined the governing BJP on Tuesday. They used to be headed by Nabin Chandra Bodo and were a part of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB).

Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive Tuliram Ronghang welcomed the new members at the BJP headquarters here, saying, "A total of 110 former members of the NDFB have joined our party today. They are from different areas and held various top positions in the militant outfit."

According to him, this will help the party become more successful not only in the district of Karbi Anglong, but also in the districts of West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, which are located nearby.

Horensing Bey, a member of the BJP, is the one who now holds the seat in the Lok Sabha that corresponds to these three districts.

"The members who joined us today will work to further strengthen the party and ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins a third straight term," Mr. Ronghang stated.

At the joining ceremony, Mr. Bey, as well as Diphu MLA Bidyaisng Engleng and other members of the KAAC, were in attendance.

